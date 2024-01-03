iifl-logo

Omnitech Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

66.67

29.29

Net Worth

71.67

34.29

Minority Interest

Debt

89.47

75.24

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.1

Total Liabilities

161.14

109.63

Fixed Assets

65.32

44.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.41

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.21

0

Networking Capital

93.84

60.22

Inventories

43.37

29.16

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

48.98

50.52

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

28.96

12.74

Sundry Creditors

-13.05

-20.88

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-14.42

-11.32

Cash

1.36

5

Total Assets

161.14

109.62

