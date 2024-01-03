Omnitech Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
66.67
29.29
Net Worth
71.67
34.29
Minority Interest
Debt
89.47
75.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.1
Total Liabilities
161.14
109.63
Fixed Assets
65.32
44.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.41
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0
Networking Capital
93.84
60.22
Inventories
43.37
29.16
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
48.98
50.52
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
28.96
12.74
Sundry Creditors
-13.05
-20.88
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-14.42
-11.32
Cash
1.36
5
Total Assets
161.14
109.62
