Onida Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.11
23.11
23.11
23.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.61
105.33
167.73
180.13
Net Worth
125.72
128.44
190.84
203.24
Minority Interest
Debt
101.73
103.91
81.74
68.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.11
21.08
21.77
22.63
Total Liabilities
247.56
253.43
294.35
294.2
Fixed Assets
72.05
78.14
87.39
92.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.63
1.53
1.43
1.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.11
21.08
21.77
22.63
Networking Capital
130.55
137.45
173.16
159.9
Inventories
190.38
237.5
272.58
424.28
Inventory Days
129.89
Sundry Debtors
152.04
161.99
89.57
102.22
Debtor Days
31.29
Other Current Assets
88.75
75.44
67.75
66.23
Sundry Creditors
-215.45
-279.85
-200.3
-349.74
Creditor Days
107.07
Other Current Liabilities
-85.17
-57.62
-56.43
-83.09
Cash
23.21
15.24
10.6
17.78
Total Assets
247.55
253.44
294.35
294.21
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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