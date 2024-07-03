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Onida Electronics Ltd Share Price Live

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42.06
(-0.54%)
Jun 25, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

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  • Open42.29
  • Day's High43
  • 52 Wk High49.23
  • Prev. Close42.29
  • Day's Low42
  • 52 Wk Low 13.69
  • Turnover (lac)108.39
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.77
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,553.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Onida Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

₹42.29

Prev. Close

₹42.29

Turnover(Lac.)

₹108.39

Day's High

₹43

Day's Low

₹42

52 Week's High

₹49.23

52 Week's Low

₹13.69

Book Value

₹6.77

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,553.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Onida Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2025

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25 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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14 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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17 May 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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25 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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Onida Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Onida Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

27 Jun, 2026|04:33 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Oct-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 59.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Onida Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

23.11

23.11

23.11

23.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

102.61

105.33

167.73

180.13

Net Worth

125.72

128.44

190.84

203.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,192.17

765.84

604.31

728.11

yoy growth (%)

55.66

26.72

-17

-0.09

Raw materials

-1,043.57

-640.61

-457.45

-521.23

As % of sales

87.53

83.64

75.69

71.58

Employee costs

-60.68

-51.08

-60.76

-70.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.95

-5.95

-11.46

23.49

Depreciation

-7.76

-6.69

-6.61

-9.46

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-49.67

37.82

10.31

0.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

55.66

26.72

-17

-0.09

Op profit growth

0.49

195.08

-89.19

26.33

EBIT growth

23.77

1,666.42

-98.64

50.08

Net profit growth

-1,163.94

-116.44

-148.82

-222.08

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

766.85

1,069.88

1,300.78

1,313.6

1,670.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

766.85

1,069.88

1,300.78

1,313.6

1,670.7

Other Operating Income

5.36

3.65

3.28

2.51

2.99

Other Income

21.81

10.45

1.26

2.31

2.84

Onida Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LG Electronics India Ltd

LGEINDIA

1,571.3

63.251,06,607.99692.7308,053.55112.93

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,178.3

43.3173,890.86734.240.856,687.68151.07

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

12,013

96.6173,367.5577.90.08861.32530.24

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,302.4

121.9343,048.182.20.313,739.65240.69

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,637.2

81.5833,648.86162.930.523,862.88148.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Onida Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director & Director (Finance)

Vijay J Mansukhani

Managing Director

Kaval Mirchandani

Independent Director

Arvind Sharma

Independent Director

Mohita Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prasad Oak

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

SHIRISH SUVAGIA

Independent Director

Milind Pokle

Independent Director

Nandini Mansinghka

Non Executive Director

Sasha Mirchandani

Registered Office

Onida House G-1 MIDC,

Mahakali Caves Rd Andheri (E),

Maharashtra - 400093

Tel: 91-22-66975777

Website: http://www.onida.com

Email: investors@onida.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

MIRC Electronics Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited company in 1981 by Gulu Mirchandani, Vijay Mansukhani and Sonu Mirchandani of the Onida group. Later on, it transformed as a pu...
Read More

Reports by Onida Electronics Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Onida Electronics Ltd share price today?

The Onida Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Onida Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Onida Electronics Ltd is ₹1553.66 Cr. as of 25 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Onida Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Onida Electronics Ltd is 0 and 6.53 as of 25 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Onida Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Onida Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Onida Electronics Ltd is ₹13.69 and ₹49.23 as of 25 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Onida Electronics Ltd?

Onida Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.89%, 3 Years at 42.88%, 1 Year at 175.08%, 6 Month at 53.90%, 3 Month at 71.95% and 1 Month at 1.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Onida Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Onida Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.51 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 59.42 %

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