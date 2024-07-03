Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹42.29
Prev. Close₹42.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹108.39
Day's High₹43
Day's Low₹42
52 Week's High₹49.23
52 Week's Low₹13.69
Book Value₹6.77
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,553.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.11
23.11
23.11
23.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.61
105.33
167.73
180.13
Net Worth
125.72
128.44
190.84
203.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,192.17
765.84
604.31
728.11
yoy growth (%)
55.66
26.72
-17
-0.09
Raw materials
-1,043.57
-640.61
-457.45
-521.23
As % of sales
87.53
83.64
75.69
71.58
Employee costs
-60.68
-51.08
-60.76
-70.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.95
-5.95
-11.46
23.49
Depreciation
-7.76
-6.69
-6.61
-9.46
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-49.67
37.82
10.31
0.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
55.66
26.72
-17
-0.09
Op profit growth
0.49
195.08
-89.19
26.33
EBIT growth
23.77
1,666.42
-98.64
50.08
Net profit growth
-1,163.94
-116.44
-148.82
-222.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
766.85
1,069.88
1,300.78
1,313.6
1,670.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
766.85
1,069.88
1,300.78
1,313.6
1,670.7
Other Operating Income
5.36
3.65
3.28
2.51
2.99
Other Income
21.81
10.45
1.26
2.31
2.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,571.3
|63.25
|1,06,607.99
|692.73
|0
|8,053.55
|112.93
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,178.3
|43.31
|73,890.86
|734.24
|0.85
|6,687.68
|151.07
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
12,013
|96.61
|73,367.55
|77.9
|0.08
|861.32
|530.24
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,302.4
|121.93
|43,048.1
|82.2
|0.31
|3,739.65
|240.69
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,637.2
|81.58
|33,648.86
|162.93
|0.52
|3,862.88
|148.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director & Director (Finance)
Vijay J Mansukhani
Managing Director
Kaval Mirchandani
Independent Director
Arvind Sharma
Independent Director
Mohita Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prasad Oak
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
SHIRISH SUVAGIA
Independent Director
Milind Pokle
Independent Director
Nandini Mansinghka
Non Executive Director
Sasha Mirchandani
Onida House G-1 MIDC,
Mahakali Caves Rd Andheri (E),
Maharashtra - 400093
Tel: 91-22-66975777
Website: http://www.onida.com
Email: investors@onida.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
MIRC Electronics Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited company in 1981 by Gulu Mirchandani, Vijay Mansukhani and Sonu Mirchandani of the Onida group. Later on, it transformed as a pu...
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Reports by Onida Electronics Ltd
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