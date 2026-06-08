EGM 17 May 2026 8 Jun 2026

Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled on Monday, June 08, 2026. We hereby submit the proceedings of the Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Monday, June 08, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:08.06.2026) Please find attached herewith Scrutinizers Report for EGM held on Monday June 08, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:09.06.2026)

EGM 7 Apr 2026 29 Apr 2026

Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of MIRC Electronics Limited is scheduled on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 3:30 PM (IST). Proceedings of the EGM held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.04.2026) The Shareholders of the Company passed the following two special resolutions at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026: 1. Approval of Grant of Employee Stock Options equal to or exceeding one percent of issued capital of the company to Mr. Gunjan Srivastava, CEO of the Company under MIRC Employee Stock Option Plan 2023 2. Approval of change of name of the company and consequent alterations in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company Please find attached herewith Scrutinizers Report for EGM held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.04.2026)

EGM 12 Nov 2025 16 Jan 2026

The Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, 16th January, 2026 to seek necessary approval of the members, for the matters mentioned in the Notice of EGM. Extraordinary General Meeting of MIRC Electronics Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 16, 2026 at 3:30 PM (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/12/2025) Proceeding of EGM held on Friday, January 16, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 16.01.2026) Scrutinizers Report for EGM held 16.01.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/01/2026)

EGM 18 Aug 2025 6 Sep 2025