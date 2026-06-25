Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.06
-17.63
-0.97
-21.36
Op profit growth
-107.82
-473.61
-321.7
-77.75
EBIT growth
-154.23
-194.98
125.42
5,937.14
Net profit growth
325.73
-92.64
99.22
-19.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.37
3.43
-0.75
0.33
EBIT margin
-1.58
2.09
-1.81
-0.79
Net profit margin
-2.51
-0.42
-4.76
-2.36
RoCE
-3.28
5.56
-5.11
-2.32
RoNW
-3.36
-0.81
-9.71
-3.77
RoA
-1.3
-0.28
-3.35
-1.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.62
-1.01
-5.5
-3.41
Book value per share
7
7.7
9.09
13.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-5.81
-8.77
-0.72
-1.57
P/B
1.34
1.15
0.44
0.4
EV/EBIDTA
1,570.64
10.2
-39.94
51.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-8.8
23.17
0
-36.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.34
43.43
37.02
37.2
Inventory days
124.34
88.81
69.05
78.66
Creditor days
-79.96
-55.87
-45.73
-38.21
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.41
-0.66
0.61
0.27
Net debt / equity
1.32
1.31
1.9
1.35
Net debt / op. profit
-63.07
5.37
-24.91
58.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.88
-73.63
-80.84
-81.2
Employee costs
-9.21
-7.14
-6.55
-6.14
Other costs
-16.28
-15.78
-13.36
-12.3
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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