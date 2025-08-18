|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Aug 2025
|25 Jul 2025
|AGM 18/08/2025 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Monday, August 18, 2025. Proceedings of the 44th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.08.2025) Scrutinizer Report on Remote E Voting for the AGM held on 18.08.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2025)
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