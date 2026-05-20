Board Meeting 20 May 2026 14 May 2026

Mirc Electronics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2026. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:20.05.2026)

Board Meeting 16 May 2026 13 May 2026

Mirc Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity hares, warrants, convertible preference shares, convertible or NonConvertible securities of any description or warrants, through preferential issue, private placements or qualified institutional placements or any other suitable methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2026)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2026 17 Apr 2026

Please find attached herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Board Meeting 31 Mar 2026 26 Mar 2026

Mirc Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Grant of stock options above 1% of the above issued capital (excluding outstanding warrants and conversion) to one employee under MIRC Electronics Employee Stock Option Plan 2023. 2. To consider the change in name of the Company. 3. To approve notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. As per provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Tuesday March 31, 2026, has approved the following business items: 1. Grant of 2,95,00,000 stock options to Mr. Gunjan Srivastava, CEO of the Company under the MIRC Electronics Employee Stock Option Plan 2023, on recommendation of NRC 2. Vesting of options granted to employees under MIRC Electronics Employee Stock Option Plan 2023, on recommendation of NRC 3. The proposed change in name of the company is contingent upon the approval of the Central Registration Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This change is also subject to the approval of the members in a General Meeting and the subsequent amendment of the MOA and AOA to reflect the name as approved by respective authorities. 4. Approval of Notice convening Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Wednesday April 29, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:31.03.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Mirc Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. We hereby submit the Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on February 11, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 11.02.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 30 Jan 2026

Intimation regarding the appointment of Mr. Gunjan Srivastava as a Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company w.e.f. 1st February, 2026.

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2025 11 Dec 2025

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on December 11, 2025, has considered and approved the matters as set out in the agenda of the meeting. The detailed Outcome of the Board Meeting is enclosed herewith for your reference and records.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 10 Oct 2025

Mirc Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 We hereby submit the Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2025 We hereby submit the Limited Review Report for your consideration. Kindly acknowledge and take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Mirc Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2025 27 Jun 2025