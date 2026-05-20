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Onida Electronics Ltd Board Meeting

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42.06
(-0.54%)
Jun 25, 2026|05:30:00 AM

MIRC Electronics CORPORATE ACTIONS

28/06/2025calendar-icon
28/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 May 202614 May 2026
Mirc Electronics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2026. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:20.05.2026)
Board Meeting16 May 202613 May 2026
Mirc Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity hares, warrants, convertible preference shares, convertible or NonConvertible securities of any description or warrants, through preferential issue, private placements or qualified institutional placements or any other suitable methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2026)
Board Meeting17 Apr 202617 Apr 2026
Please find attached herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, April 17, 2026.
Board Meeting31 Mar 202626 Mar 2026
Mirc Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Grant of stock options above 1% of the above issued capital (excluding outstanding warrants and conversion) to one employee under MIRC Electronics Employee Stock Option Plan 2023. 2. To consider the change in name of the Company. 3. To approve notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. As per provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Tuesday March 31, 2026, has approved the following business items: 1. Grant of 2,95,00,000 stock options to Mr. Gunjan Srivastava, CEO of the Company under the MIRC Electronics Employee Stock Option Plan 2023, on recommendation of NRC 2. Vesting of options granted to employees under MIRC Electronics Employee Stock Option Plan 2023, on recommendation of NRC 3. The proposed change in name of the company is contingent upon the approval of the Central Registration Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This change is also subject to the approval of the members in a General Meeting and the subsequent amendment of the MOA and AOA to reflect the name as approved by respective authorities. 4. Approval of Notice convening Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Wednesday April 29, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:31.03.2026)
Board Meeting11 Feb 20265 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results Mirc Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. We hereby submit the Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on February 11, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 11.02.2026)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202630 Jan 2026
Intimation regarding the appointment of Mr. Gunjan Srivastava as a Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company w.e.f. 1st February, 2026.
Board Meeting11 Dec 202511 Dec 2025
We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on December 11, 2025, has considered and approved the matters as set out in the agenda of the meeting. The detailed Outcome of the Board Meeting is enclosed herewith for your reference and records.
Board Meeting12 Nov 202510 Oct 2025
Mirc Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 We hereby submit the Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2025 We hereby submit the Limited Review Report for your consideration. Kindly acknowledge and take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2025)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Mirc Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
Board Meeting2 Jul 202527 Jun 2025
Inter alia, to consider and evaluate issuance of Unlisted, Secured Non-Convertible Debentures. Outcome of Board Meeting 02.07.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2025)

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