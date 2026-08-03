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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.51
0.51
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
59.3
53.43
Net Worth
59.81
53.94
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
486.55
|13.05
|19,174.19
|218.64
|2.57
|848.48
|312.6
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,154.4
|37.64
|11,336.2
|51.6
|0
|1,582.5
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
520.6
|42.95
|10,037.66
|52.6
|0.86
|208.25
|81.99
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
94.15
|70.26
|9,043.29
|-180.9
|2.13
|1,886.7
|109.97
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
645.55
|38.45
|8,252.17
|43.7
|2.01
|106.51
|20.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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21 SVP Nagar Jankidevi Public-,
School Road Andheri (West),
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: +91-22-4293 5005
Website: http://www.optimystix.com
Email: investors@optimystix.com
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Summary
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Reports by Optimystix Entertainment India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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