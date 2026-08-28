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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Feb-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
13.95
3.1
2.93
2.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.71
28.72
15.55
12.12
Net Worth
45.66
31.82
18.48
15.05
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
98.6
|266.62
|1,04,164.3
|57.68
|0
|1,224.24
|56.41
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
87.5
|35.35
|23,954.4
|150.65
|1.13
|1,823.04
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
230.75
|25.11
|16,422
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
339.35
|24.74
|14,831.72
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Rites Ltd
RITES
216.95
|25.72
|10,431.5
|71.8
|4.54
|497.99
|53.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Navin Katiyar
Executive Director & CEO
Sumit Kumar Bajaj
Executive Director
Praveen Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pallvi Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gopal Krishan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sumit Kumar
192/6 Nitin Vihar,
Nr.Hero Honda Chowk,
Haryana - 122001
Tel: +91 95400 57554
Website: https://palucktechno.com/
Email: cs@palucktechno.com
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Summary
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Reports by Paluck Technologies Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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