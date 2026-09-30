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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
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Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.82
0.76
0.76
0.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.32
10.17
5.45
3.34
Net Worth
16.14
10.93
6.21
4.1
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
1,881.75
|40.93
|4,42,134.34
|2,631
|2.18
|16,514
|209.49
ITC Ltd
ITC
263.75
|17.31
|3,30,492.39
|3,578.82
|5.5
|16,758.84
|55.8
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,312
|67.39
|2,52,994.84
|975.12
|0.91
|6,363.27
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
431.65
|49.5
|1,46,005.38
|1,324.33
|0.35
|5,996.21
|55.47
Lenskart Solutions Ltd
LENSKART
686.85
|227.43
|1,19,464.24
|151.48
|0
|1,524.43
|52.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Jai Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Aanya Agrawal
E D & Wholetime Director
Prem Lata Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prafful Bhojak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prasad Ramanuj Heda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Tak Singhal
Opp.Manav Bharti School,
Garsisar,
Rajasthan - 334001
Tel: +91 89258 99652
Website: http://www.papadmalji.com
Email: cs@papadmalji.com
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Summary
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Reports by Papadmalji Agro Foods Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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