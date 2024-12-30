Parmeshwar Metal Ltd Summary

Parmeshwar Metal Limited was originally formed as Parmeshwar Metal Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 04, 2016 issued by Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company converted from a private limited to public limited company and the Company name has been changed to Parmeshwar Metal Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 04, 2024 issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, engaged in the business of manufacturing of copper wire and copper wire rods by recycling of copper scrap. The manufacturing facility is situated at Village Suja Na Muvada, Dehgam, Gujarat. The Company manufacture copper wire rods that are ideally suited for applications including power cables, building wires, transformers, the automotive industry, household cables as well as bare and enameled wires. These industries require usage of various machines such as Chimney, Compressed Air Dryer, Baling Press, Melting Furnace, Weighbridge and Scale, Oxygen Analyzers, DG Set, and Rolling Mill etc.The Company is planning a Public Issue of 4100000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.