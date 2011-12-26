iifl-logo-icon 1
Pramada Finvest Ltd Management Discussions

50
(%)
Dec 26, 2011

Management Discussions

Pursuant to Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, a Management Analysis Report is given below:

A. INDUSTRY BACKGROUND

The finance sector is doing well in India and World Wide. The interest rates are coming down. The company has thought that it is the right time to involve in the activities of the present trend and its connected areas of the business opportunities.

B. INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

As the Market conditions are very favorable now onwards for the finance business, the company has thought that it is the right time to involve in the activities of the present trend and its connected areas of the business opportunities. The company has inducted into the Board the well-experienced people. The company can meet the challenges in the coming years of connected business activities.

C. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Internal control systems are aimed at promoting operational efficiencies while stressing adherences to policies. The systems are designed with adequate internal controls commensurate size and nature of operations and nature of operations. Transactions are executed in accordance with the companys policies. Assets are safeguarded and deployed in accordance with the Companys Policies.

During the year under review, an Audit Committee consisting of Three Independent and Non-Executive Directors was constituted. The committee is empowered by the Board with the authority to investigate any matters relating to the internal control system. The committee also reviews the quarterly, half yearly and annual financial statements before they are submitted to the Board and ensure compliance of internal control systems.

D. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

During the year there are no material developments in Human Resources as well as Industrial Relations.

PERSONNEL

The relations between the management and the staff were very cordial throughout this year. Your Directors take this opportunity to record their appreciation for the Co-operation and loyal services rendered by the employees

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Directors thank the companys customers, vendors, investors, business associates, bankers and other agencies for their support to the company.

We wish to place on record our appreciation for the untiring efforts and contributions made by the employees at all levels to ensure that the company continues to grow and excel.

for and on behalf of the Board

PRAMADA FINAVEST LIMITED

SD/- SD/-
PLACE: HYDERABAD S.RAMAKRISHNAM RAJU S.ROHINI KUMARI
DATE: 05-09-2014 MANAGING DIRECTOR DIRECTOR

