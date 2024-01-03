To The Members of

Pranav Constructions Limited (Formerly known as Pranav Constructions Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Pranav Constructions Limited (Formerly known as Pranav Constructions Private Limited) (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in Annexure A a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

ReportonOtherLegalandRegulatoryRequirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In ouropinion,properbooksofaccountas required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure C.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 45 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (1) The Management has represented that, tothebestofitsknowledgeandbelief,no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account during the year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, except that no audit trail feature was enabled from April 1, 2023, till April 4, 2023, in respect of the accounting software to log any data changes.

Further, the audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software, except for the software as stated above, in respect of which the audit trail facility has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in this accounting software as it was enabled only with effect from April 5, 2023.

Also, during the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, post enablement of the audit trail feature.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder are not applicable to the Company as it was a Private Company as at March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Pranav Constructions Limited (Formerly known as Pranav Constructions Private Limited)

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Pranav Constructions Limited (Formerly Known as Pranav Constructions Private Limited) for the year ended March 31, 2024.

eferred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment, and right of use assets have been physically verified by the management at during the year at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no immovable properties, and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits during the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. (a) (A) During the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee, and/or provided securities to subsidiaries.

(B) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has provided loans and stood guarantees to other entities. The details of such loans and guarantees to parties other than Subsidiaries are as follows: Amount in Rs. millions

Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Others - 1.82 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others 63.64 1.15

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made and guarantees provided and terms and conditions in relation to grant of all loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. During the year the company has not provided securities and advances in the nature of loans to any entity.

(c) In case of the loans, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated and the borrowers have been regular in the repayment of the principal and payment of interest.