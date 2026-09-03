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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
87.17
3.65
3.5
2.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
44.96
Reserves
88.43
84.72
30.16
-29.24
Net Worth
175.6
88.37
33.66
18.21
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
761.6
636.27
447.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
761.6
636.27
447.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.33
1.97
2.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
123.3
|32.45
|4,977.21
|59.56
|0.73
|102.72
|52.03
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
859.7
|50.66
|3,408
|15.16
|0
|785.3
|317.97
M & B Engineering Ltd
MBEL
266.6
|19.32
|1,523.9
|14.64
|0.38
|264.7
|114.75
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
55.71
|22.46
|1,255.93
|10.88
|0
|341.97
|32.61
BEML Land Assets Ltd
BLAL
163.75
|297.73
|681.93
|-0.47
|0
|0.98
|0.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pranav Kiran Ashar..
Whole Time Director
Ravi Ramalingam.
Whole Time Director
Suneet J Desai..
Whole Time Director
Ninad N Patkar
Non Executive Director
Pritesh Patangia
Independent Director
Sreedhar Muppala
Independent Director
GAUTAM GULABCHAND PAREKH
Independent Director
Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria
Independent Director
Nina Kapasi
Independent Director
Harish Gopinath Kale.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Jain.
1001 10TH FLOOR,DLH PARK NEAR,
Maharashtra - 400104
Tel: +91 22 6276 9939
Website: http://www.pranavconstructions.com
Email: compliance.officer@pranavconstructions.com
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Summary
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Reports by Pranav Constructions Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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