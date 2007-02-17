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Pranav Constructions Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

87.17

3.65

3.5

2.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

44.96

Reserves

88.43

84.72

30.16

-29.24

Net Worth

175.6

88.37

33.66

18.21

Minority Interest

Debt

196.5

99.33

100.06

82.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0

0

0.26

Total Liabilities

372.14

187.7

133.72

100.52

Fixed Assets

4.43

2.63

5.56

3.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.45

5.35

3.26

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.79

0

0.23

0.37

Networking Capital

325.25

140.32

90.68

84.67

Inventories

93.35

96.82

20.83

23.5

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

60.67

75.26

52.51

32.63

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,045.43

747.34

586.28

556.07

Sundry Creditors

-166.74

-135.85

-25.03

-17.02

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-707.46

-643.25

-543.91

-510.51

Cash

40.21

39.41

34

12.48

Total Assets

372.13

187.71

133.73

100.56

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