Pranav Constructions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
87.17
3.65
3.5
2.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
44.96
Reserves
88.43
84.72
30.16
-29.24
Net Worth
175.6
88.37
33.66
18.21
Minority Interest
Debt
196.5
99.33
100.06
82.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0
0
0.26
Total Liabilities
372.14
187.7
133.72
100.52
Fixed Assets
4.43
2.63
5.56
3.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.45
5.35
3.26
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.79
0
0.23
0.37
Networking Capital
325.25
140.32
90.68
84.67
Inventories
93.35
96.82
20.83
23.5
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
60.67
75.26
52.51
32.63
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,045.43
747.34
586.28
556.07
Sundry Creditors
-166.74
-135.85
-25.03
-17.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-707.46
-643.25
-543.91
-510.51
Cash
40.21
39.41
34
12.48
Total Assets
372.13
187.71
133.73
100.56
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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