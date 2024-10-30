iifl-logo-icon 1
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Bonus

1,472.2
(1.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Prestige Estates CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Prestige Estates: Related News

Prestige Estates reports ~77.4% decline in Q2 net profit

Prestige Estates reports ~77.4% decline in Q2 net profit

30 Oct 2024|10:41 AM

Prestige Estate Projects has bought an estimated 17.45 acres of property in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The projected acquisition cost is ₹462 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

1 Aug 2024|01:56 PM

EBITDA increased by 51.2% to ₹796.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹526.7 crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

