Punctual Trading Ltd Management Discussions

We herewith submit the Management Discussion & Analysis Report on the business of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2023. In this we have attempted to include discussion on all the specified matters to the extent relevant or within limits that in our opinion are imposed by the Companys own competitive position.

COMPANY & INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

The Company is presently engaged in renting business of immovable properties and also invest in Shares and securities for non operating income.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

A summary of major performance indicators is given below, while the detailed and physical performance may be viewed from the Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account and the Annexures thereto.

2022-23 2021-22 (Rs in Lakhs) (Rs in Lakhs) Total revenue 194.56 217.81 Net Profit 138.10 129.65

OUTLOOK

The unprecedented scale of the impact of COVID-19 on Indian real estate renting business can be gauged from the fact that the sector had incurred a huge loss since the pandemic broke out. The pandemic resulted in a serious liquidity crunch for the real estate developers. However, now Retail, hospitality, and commercial real estate are growing significantly, providing the much-needed infrastructure for Indias growing needs One can say that hopes have been revived that the upcoming year will prove to be good for the industry.

ENVIRONMENT & SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the need for environmentally, clean and safe operations. Our industry is not a polluting one. The Companys policy requires that all operations be conducted in such a way as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliance of statutory and industrial requirement for environment protection and conservation of natural resources.

This company policy includes the measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and to follow all rules diligently, to sustain a healthy and safe workplace in this unique environment.

OTHER MATTERS

Despite the adverse conditions, Management is making efforts for the speedy recovery of business operations. The internal control system had been found to be adequate and is continuously reviewed for further improvement. Our team is committed to the Boards dictates on standards of conduct as well as good governance and the exercise of due diligence including compliances of all relevant laws and regulations. Our appreciation is due to all employees and gratefulness to our Board, shareholders, financial institutions/Banks and other stakeholders.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this “Management Discussion & Analysis” which seek to describe the companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be considered to be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable Laws and Regulations.

Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the companys operations include global and Indian demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, stock availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the companys markets, changes in the government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and countries with which the company conducts business besides other factors, such as litigation and other labour negotiations.