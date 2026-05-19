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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
313.78
203.65
182.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
313.78
203.65
182.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
8.8
2.8
2.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,690.3
|146.13
|3,49,982.27
|343.56
|0.05
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
986.6
|313.21
|44,786.86
|51.97
|0.03
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
686.15
|37.35
|24,083.87
|183.35
|1.17
|913.9
|78.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
218.7
|13.75
|17,097.41
|288.55
|2.74
|19,587.44
|67.83
RRP Semiconductor Ltd
9,447.3
|0
|12,871
|-0.14
|0
|0
|6.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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298-281 Transport Nagar Kanpur,
#NAME?,
Uttar Pradesh - 226012
Tel: +91 522 2435 570
Website: http://www.qlinebiotech.com
Email: compliance@qlinebiotech.com
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Summary
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Reports by Q-Line Biotech Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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