Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Rights

Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

19/01/2024
18/01/2025

Rail Vikas: Related News

RVNL Secures ₹3,622 Crore BharatNet Project to Boost Rural Connectivity

16 Jan 2025|12:41 PM

The project would focus on middle-mile network development, upgradation and maintenance under BharatNet, an initiative initiated by the India government.

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

8 Jan 2025|08:18 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.

RVNL Secures ₹540 Crore Railway Projects, Shares Surge 7.5%

31 Dec 2024|03:01 PM

RVNL Shares has gained a total of 134% in the last one year, and 2.90% in the last six months.

RVNL Wins ₹137 Crore Rail Project to Boost Central Railway Infrastructure

30 Dec 2024|11:07 PM

The project deals with the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 KV traction substations, sectioning posts, and sub-sectioning posts.

RVNL gets LoA for East Central Railway Project worth ₹187 Crore

4 Dec 2024|09:22 AM

The project seeks to upgrade the current electric traction system from 1X25 kV to a 2X25 kV AT feeding system.

RVNL Wins ₹642.57 Crore Punjab Power Project Under RDSS

30 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Design HT and LT systems to prevent loss in the infrastructure in general and to increase the rate at which power is delivered at sites in Punjab.

RVNL Secures ₹625 Crore EPC Contract for Railway Track Doubling in Maharashtra

26 Nov 2024|08:20 PM

The total contract value is of ₹625.08 crore, including GST, with an expected time of completion of 30 months.

RVNL Secures ₹837.67 Crore Major Rail Contract

25 Nov 2024|06:41 PM

The scheme forms a part of a larger construction program of a multi-tracking Broad Gauge (BG) railway line.

Railway PSU stocks zoom over 10% on large order updates

25 Nov 2024|11:57 AM

This order was issued to RVNL in collaboration with SCPL, of which RVNL is the dominant stakeholder (74% interest).

RVNL gets LoA for contract worth Rs 295 Crore

18 Nov 2024|04:18 PM

Earlier earlier month, the company's joint venture with SCPL was the lowest bidder for an Eastern Railway project for ₹837.67 Crore.

