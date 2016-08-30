Rajendra Caterers & Confectioners Ltd Management Discussions

The Management of RAJENDRA CATERERS AND CONFECTIONERS LIMITED presents the Industry Overview, Opportunities and Threats, Initiatives by the Company and overall strategy of the company for the year 2018-19 and its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on an assessment of the current business environment. It may vary due to future economic and other developments. This Management Discussion and Analysis statement of the Annual Report has been included in adherence to the spirit enunciated in the Corporate Governance approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Over view of the Business of the Company and Future Outlook

Your Company was originally incorporated on 17th November, 1992 to venture into Property Development and Reality Business and due to business non viability vide Special Resolution passed at their 24th Annual General Meeting held on 30/08/2016, abandoned the Property Development and Reality Business and venture into services relating to catering, hospitality and event management activities and Certificate of Registration of the Special Resolution Confirming Alteration of Object Clause was issued on 03/07/2017 and also fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to the change of name of the Company from Ananthi Constructions Limited to Rajendra Caterers & Confectioners Limited, by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai, Tamilnadu. At present Company is engaged into business of services relating to catering, hospitality and event management activities. The Directors are of opinion that the new business model has got enormous potential particularly in a rapidly urbanizing state like Tamilnadu and other Southern States. The Company has reported total income of Rs. 33,19,556/- for the current year. The Loss after Tax for the year under review amounted to Rs. 9,17,412/- in the current year.

The Company proposed to have tie up with marriage hall and event management organizations. At present, Directors of the Company are putting their best efforts to increase the revenue and profitability. Directors of the Company would set up a Marketing Committee comprising of good professionals with wide experience.

Opportunities:

The directors are of the opinion that the new business model has got enormous potential particularly in a rapidly urbanizing state like Tamilnadu and other southern states.

Wedding catering:

We had a wonderful experience for services. We offer customized menus for all events starting from the Grahshanti, Mehndi, Sangeet, to the main Ceremony and Reception. Let we act as your one stop shop where we meet every need you may have for food before and during your big day! Home of premium Indian Sweets and Snacks, we can also provide decorative wedding favors, welcome bags, or mithai boxes for your event.

Corporate Catering:

Corporate Caterers is a full service off-premise catering company serving both families and businesses throughout Connecticut. we have specialized in offering 91 quality meals prepared from scratch using fresh local ingredients at reasonable prices. We offer everything you need from simple delivery and set-up of your order to staffing your event with bartenders & servers. Banquet Captains are also always available to make your event run smoothly. Rental of everything including linens, tables & chairs, china, and flatware is also available to add that special touch to your event.

Industrial Catering:

Providing meals for employees for special events, training sessions, strategic planning meetings, and other gatherings is usually expected by those planning on being in attendance. Furthermore, providing facilities as well as meal options for breakfast and/or lunch on site at larger complexes where leaving for a meal break is considerably difficult for employees has also become necessary.

Institutional Catering:

Our complete Institutional Catering solutions include various meal services in the form of buffet / packed meals. The menus are designed keeping in mind the client profile. We have over 30 satisfied customers, to whom we deliver multiple meals in their various offices and locations. Our esteemed clientele are number places

Outdoor Events:

We explore all avenues of catering services to serve our clients. We cater to outdoor events such as corporate lunches, formal dinners and theme parties for our clientele. Special catering arrangements are made for Chartered Trains. We provide high quality food with prompt and attentive service has earned us a reputation that we are proud of. Our professional catering team possesses well trained chefs who provide you with delicious VEG & NON - VEG cuisines. Delicious Celebrations cakes from "Bakers Code, ice creams and Kulfi from snowfield & Kulfi zone Our live cooking set up with variety Tandoori kebabs, Tawa kebabs, Hot Roti & Nan breads besides south Indian delicacies like Dosa, Snacks etc. to satiate your taste buds at your place

Event Catering:

We pride and commit ourselves to bring excellence, high quality food and professional service to every event. Our progressive and perfectionist attitude stands us apart from all other catering event companies and is what gives each event our special Events signature. Expand your palate with each new flavor. Be amazed at how seamlessly the courses flow. And inspired by the thoughtfully orchestrated colors, textures and lighting throughout the room. Lose yourself in moment after moment created just for you.

Birthday Party: We are offering quick catering solution to Birthday Party Catering Services for more multiple hospitality experiences years on a rows. We arrange the parties according to your required needs and we are ready to offer you with tailoring menu options for wide range of variety tastes for your birthday occasions. We can customize a party thats easy for mom and a blast for the kids. We handle all the details including invitations, set up, and clean up. You just bring the cake and the kids

Threats:

1. In catering business, everyday isnt Christmas. There would be times or even periods when there would be no jobs and basically nothing to do. Catering business is sometimes seasonal.

2. To be successful as a caterer, we need to get adequate training and this may cost us a lot of time and money. The food industry is continually evolving and a lot of new 92 dishes and recipes are being introduced and we would have to learn these things so as to keep up with the pace.

3. As a caterer, we would have to deal with different individuals and no two people are the same. Our clients would have different characters and what would appeal to client.

4. Finding capable hands to work with us in the business, people who share our vision and zeal could sometimes be difficult and when we eventually get them, some of them take-off after few months to search for greener pasture

Segmental Analysis:

Your company operates only in one segment i.e., services relating to catering, hospitality and event management activities.

Internal Controls and their Adequacy:

Your Company has an effective internal control and risk-mitigation system, which are constantly assessed and strengthened with new/ revised standard operating procedures. The Companys internal control system is commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations. The main thrust of internal audit is to test and review controls, appraisal of risks and business processes, besides benchmarking controls with best practices in the industry.

Cautionary Statement:

Statements in this Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include raw material availability and its prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principle markets, changes in Government regulations, Tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business and other ancillary factors