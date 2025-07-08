Ramsarup Industries Ltd Summary

Ramsarup Industries Ltd is one of the fastest growing companies in the Indian infrapower steel sector. The company is engaged in manufacturing of wires, TMT bars and steel. They are also engaged in infrastructure development of India. Their head office is located at Kolkata and their manufacturing plants are located at Kalyani, Durgapur, Shyamnagar and Kharagpur. Their shares are listed at National Stock Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange and Calcutta Stock Exchange.Ramsarup Industries Ltd was incorporated July 9, 1979 as a public limited company in West Bengal with the name Karunanidhi Investments & Trading Company Ltd. As per the scheme of amalgamation, Ramsarup Engineering Industries Ltd, promoted by Ashish Jhunjhunwala amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2001. In June 11, 2002, the company changed their name from Karunanidhi Investments & Trading Company Ltd to Ramsarup Engineering Industries Ltd.In August 2002, the company acquired the steel division of Nicco Corporation Ltd and the activity of the unit is carried on under the name and style of Ramsarup Bars & Rods (RBR) as the second unit. In the year 2004, the company started production in TMT Mill. In the year 2005, the company commissioned the wind mill of 3.75 MW in Dhule in Maharashtra. They were awarded the status of One Star Export House. In March 30, 2005, the name of the company was changed from Ramsarup Engineering Industries Ltd to Ramsarup Industries Ltd.During the year 2005-06, the company expanded the production capacity of Galvanising by 12000 MT to 84000 MT. During the year 2006-07, the company completed their wire expansion project at their existing site in Kalyani by adding 12,000 MT of wire drawing capacity. Also, they completed the TMT expansion plant at their Shyamnagar site by adding 80,000 MT of TMT bar capacity, aggregating to a total manufacturing capacity of 167,000 MTPA. During the year, the company formed a new unit Ramsarup Nirmaan Wires with a view to retain leadership in steel wire business and cater to the rising demand for producing LRPC and special grades of wires in Durgapur, Burdwan. Also, the companys fourth unit, Ramsarup Infrastructure undertook Feeder Renovation Works including design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning in different sites in Rajasthan on a turnkey basis.During the year 2007-08, the company commenced the production of low relaxation pre-stressed concrete (LRPC) wires. As per the scheme of amalgamation, the entire undertaking of Ramsarup Lohh Udyog Ltd, which includes the integrated steel plant at Kharagpur, the Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plant, the Steel Melting Shop (SMS), the Captive Power Plant (CPP), the Air Separation Plant (ASP) and the Sinter Plant were transferred to the company as a going concern, with effect from April 1, 2007.During the year 2008-09, the company commenced manufacturing of Single line LRPC wire at their Durgapur unit, which has a production capacity of 30,000 TPA. In March 2009, the company bagged orders aggregating Rs1640 million under RGGVY Electrification Work from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd.During the year 2009-10, the company commenced commercial production of 500 TPD DRI plant using German Outokumpu technology at the Kharagpur plant. Also, they commenced operation of the private railway siding at the companys Kharagpur plant. They received Homologation Certificate from Spain for LRPC strands and wires which will enable the company to increase their exports to the European Union. During the year, the company was jointly allotted Coal Block in the State of West Bengal with 5 other companies. The allotees formed a joint venture company, namely Moira Madhujore Coal Ltd, which will engaged in Mining and development of Moira Madhujore Coal Block. In July 2009, the company bagged order worth Rs 62 crore from Rajasthan Urban Sector Development Investment Program (RUIDP) for laying sewerage line in northern Rajasthan.The companys power plant at Kharagpur was commissioned in June 2009. In November 2009, the company signed Power Purchase Agreement for its Waste Heat, CO-gas based 22 MW power plant with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company, a state government owned electric utility Company. The agreement is valid for 25 years and further extendable on mutual terms and conditions.In February 9, 2010, the company formed Ramsarup Energy Ltd as a subsidiary company to venture into power generation business.