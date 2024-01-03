iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Rane Computers Consultancy Ltd Auditor Reports

0
(0%)

Rane Computers Consultancy Ltd Share Price Auditors Report

1995 RANE COMPUTERS CONSULTANCY LIMITED AUDITORS REPORT We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of RANE COMPUTERS CONSULTANCY LTD. as at 31st March 1995 and also the annexed Profit and Loss Account for the year ended on that date : 1. We report that: (a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of the books; (c) The Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) Subject to Note No.8 referred to in Schedule No.11, regarding payment of dividend for the year 1993-94 amounting to Rs.39.09 lacs, after the expiry of statutory period for payment of dividend, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the said accounts give the information required by the Companies act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view: (i) In the case of the Balance Sheet of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 1995, and; (ii) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date. For Raghavendra Kulkarni & Associates Chartered Accountants R.M. Kulkarni Proprietor Place: Mumbai, Dated: 19th October, 1995.
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.