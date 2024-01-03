Rane Computers Consultancy Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
1995
RANE COMPUTERS CONSULTANCY LIMITED
AUDITORS REPORT
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of RANE COMPUTERS CONSULTANCY
LTD. as at 31st March 1995 and also the annexed Profit and Loss Account for
the year ended on that date :
1. We report that:
(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;
(b) In our opinion, proper books of account required by law have been kept
by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of the books;
(c) The Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account dealt with by this report
are in agreement with the books of account;
(d) Subject to Note No.8 referred to in Schedule No.11, regarding payment
of dividend for the year 1993-94 amounting to Rs.39.09 lacs, after the
expiry of statutory period for payment of dividend, in our opinion and to
the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us
the said accounts give the information required by the Companies act, 1956
in the manner so required and give a true and fair view:
(i) In the case of the Balance Sheet of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31st March 1995, and;
(ii) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account of the profit of the
Company for the year ended on that date.
For Raghavendra Kulkarni & Associates
Chartered Accountants
R.M. Kulkarni
Proprietor
Place: Mumbai,
Dated: 19th October, 1995.