Rane Computers Consultancy Ltd Share Price Auditors Report

1995 RANE COMPUTERS CONSULTANCY LIMITED AUDITORS REPORT We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of RANE COMPUTERS CONSULTANCY LTD. as at 31st March 1995 and also the annexed Profit and Loss Account for the year ended on that date : 1. We report that: (a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of the books; (c) The Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) Subject to Note No.8 referred to in Schedule No.11, regarding payment of dividend for the year 1993-94 amounting to Rs.39.09 lacs, after the expiry of statutory period for payment of dividend, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the said accounts give the information required by the Companies act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view: (i) In the case of the Balance Sheet of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 1995, and; (ii) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date. For Raghavendra Kulkarni & Associates Chartered Accountants R.M. Kulkarni Proprietor Place: Mumbai, Dated: 19th October, 1995.