Ratan Glitter Industries Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

RATAN GLITTER INDUSTRIES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2005-2006 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS WORKING RESULTS During the year under report, the turnover of the Company has gone down to Rs. 127.33 Lacs as against Rs.203.86 Lacs in the previous year, primarily because of heavy competition in the market. Though the decrease accounts for about 38%, the net profit has declined only marginally from Rs.6.06 lacs to Rs.0.80 lacs. The Company has already drawn up a aggressive marketing strategy to increase sales and expects improved performance in the period ahead. The Companys products continue to be well appreciated in the market. The Company is also plan to export its products and Directors have also undertaken promotional visits to various Foreign countries.