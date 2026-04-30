No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,424.7
|135.16
|3,15,430.26
|6,295.99
|0.05
|5,304.07
|240.65
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,038.55
|306.36
|47,145.13
|12.58
|0.05
|139.19
|41.1
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
708.85
|38.59
|24,880.64
|183.35
|1.13
|913.9
|78.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
214.4
|14.39
|16,761.24
|223.36
|3.17
|16,271.35
|61.28
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
346.15
|72.87
|11,262.68
|48.11
|0
|587.44
|38.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dheeraj Bansal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Rahul Sachdeva
Whole-time Director
Shelly Bansal
Whole-time Director
Karan Bansal
Non Executive Director
Shalini Trehan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sarat Kumar Mishra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Naveen Gupta
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Mukta Ahuja.
R-89 Phase V Focal Point,
Punjab - 141010
Tel: 0161-4752672
Website: http://www.recodestudios.com
Email: info@recodestudios.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Recode Studios Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.