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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,553.4
|56.84
|14,099.2
|59.1
|0.13
|418.86
|110.62
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,442.05
|37.77
|12,643.18
|100.14
|0.22
|532.07
|1,113.42
EPL Ltd
EPL
234.3
|23.36
|7,503.47
|126.4
|2.13
|346.8
|33.89
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
635.55
|11.55
|4,111.84
|115.6
|0
|742.39
|372.17
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
446.15
|22.06
|3,221.72
|2.21
|0.67
|1,785.05
|457.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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Sy #.32 Plot No.15 Bedind -,
Marutinandan Temple Dhandha,
Gujarat - 383001
Tel: +91 99988 25511
Website: http://www.rfblflexi.com
Email: info@rfblflexipack.com
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Summary
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Reports by RFBL Flexi Pack Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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