Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd Summary

Rohit Ferro-Tech Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of chromium and manganese-based ferro alloys, such as high carbon ferro chrome, silico manganese and ferro manganese. The company manufactures high carbon ferro chrome (HCFeCr), ferro manganese (FeMn) and silico manganese (SiMn) through submerged arc furnace (SAF) route. The alloys which are manufacture are used as alloying elements in production of steel and are essential additives in steel making used for imparting desired properties to steel.The company is headquartered in Kolkata. They are having their manufacturing units located at Bishnupur and Purba Medinipur in West Bengal and Jajpur in Orissa. They export their products principally to Europe, the Middle East, China, Japan, and Korea. They are having one subsidiary company, namely SKP Overseas Pte Ltd, which own interests in two coal mining companies in Indonesia.Rohit Ferro-Tech Ltd was incorporated on April 7, 2000, as a private limited company with the name Rohit Ferro-Tech Pvt Ltd. The company was promoted with the intention to set up a Ferro Alloy Plant. In October 2003, the company commenced commercial production of manufacturing High Carbon Ferro Chrome (HCFeCr) in the first two furnaces. In June 24, 2004, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Rohit Ferro-Tech Ltd. In April 2005, the company set up third furnace by adding the capacity of 9 MVA in view of increase in demand for the product both in domestic and international market. In December 2006, they also expanded their wings into State of Orissa by installing 110,000 mtpa capacity of ferro alloys with 4 nos 16.5 MVA furnaces in Kalinganagar Industrial Complex in Jajpur.During the year 2006-07, the company increased the production capacity of H.C. Ferro Chrome from 36,400 MT to 101,525 MT. In February 2007, the company set up fourth furnace by adding the capacity of 9 MVADuring the year 2007-08, the company installed their fifth furnace of 9 MVA. They converted two furnaces at the Bishnupur unit for the production of Manganese Alloys - Ferro Manganese and Silico Manganese, thereby expanding their product basket from Chrome Alloys to Manganese Alloys. They increased the production capacity of Ferro Alloys from 101,525 MT to 151,525 MT.During the year 2008-09, the company increased the production capacity of Ferro Alloys from 151,525 MT to 172,875 MT. They started production from their fifth furnace of 9 MVA, enhancing the total annual capacity of the company to produce 180,000 MT of different kinds of ferro alloys.In April 9, 2008, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore named SKP Overseas Pte Ltd and acquired economic interest in two coal mining companies in Indonesia with a reserve of 20 million tonnes of Thermal Coal and 5 million tonnes of Coking coal. Also, they started operations in the thermal coal mine during the year 2008-09.In June 10, 2010, the company commenced commercial production of ferro alloys by starting one furnace in the 100% EOU project at Haldia. In August 10, 2010, the second furnace at the Haldia unit also commenced production. The remaining 4 furnace and the sintering plant are expected to commence production in a phased manner during the financial year 2010-11.The company has proposed to set up a Captive Power Plant of 110 MW at Jajpur, which will be constructed in two phases. The stainless steel project at Bishnupur in West Bengal having the production capacity of 100,000 tonne per annum is under implementation and is expected to be completed by October 2011.