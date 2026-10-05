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Runwal Enterprises Ltd Share Price Live

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293.2
(-2.74%)
Oct 6, 2026|02:24:59 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open296
  • Day's High299.75
  • 52 Wk High307.75
  • Prev. Close301.45
  • Day's Low286.55
  • 52 Wk Low 281.2
  • Turnover (lac)3,406.79
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,333.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Runwal Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

₹296

Prev. Close

₹301.45

Turnover(Lac.)

₹3,406.79

Day's High

₹299.75

Day's Low

₹286.55

52 Week's High

₹307.75

52 Week's Low

₹281.2

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,333.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Runwal Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Runwal Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Runwal Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Oct, 2026|02:51 PM
Oct-2026Sep-2026Sep-2026Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 84.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 84.60%

Non-Promoter- 9.80%

Institutions: 9.80%

Non-Institutions: 5.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Runwal Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,798.95

1,007.77

662.19

229.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,798.95

1,007.77

662.19

229.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

51.84

42.95

45.52

5.18

Runwal Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

673

45.61,64,014.1565.341.21256.94127.61

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,132.5

33.211,10,407.151,049.50.384,377.9217.8

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,935

220.0768,954.9361.550.13147.45153.87

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,751.2

29.5864,539.4507.630.451,038.27442.6

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,445

354.8964,355.411.40.13749277.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Runwal Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

SUBODH SUBHASH RUNWAL

Non Executive Director

Lucy Roychoudhury

Non Executive Director

Pradumna Kanodia

Independent Director

Mukesh Gupta

Independent Director

Sidharath Shrawankumar Kapur

Independent Director

Aparna Chaturvedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Runwal & Omkar E-Square 4th Fl,

Off.East.Exp Hi.Way Sion East,

Maharashtra - 400022

Tel: +91 22 6116 2422

Website: http://www.runwalenterprises.com

Email: company.secretaries@runwalgroup.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Runwal Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as Propel Developers Private Limited, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated February 17, 2016, issued by the RoC. The name of Company ...
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Reports by Runwal Enterprises Ltd

Company FAQs

The Runwal Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹293.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Runwal Enterprises Ltd is ₹4333.17 Cr. as of 06 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Runwal Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 5.94 as of 06 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Runwal Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Runwal Enterprises Ltd is ₹281.2 and ₹307.75 as of 06 Oct ‘26
Runwal Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Runwal Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 84.61 %
Institutions - 9.81 %
Public - 5.59 %

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