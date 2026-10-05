Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorRealty
Open₹296
Prev. Close₹301.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,406.79
Day's High₹299.75
Day's Low₹286.55
52 Week's High₹307.75
52 Week's Low₹281.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,333.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,798.95
1,007.77
662.19
229.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,798.95
1,007.77
662.19
229.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51.84
42.95
45.52
5.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
673
|45.6
|1,64,014.15
|65.34
|1.21
|256.94
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,132.5
|33.21
|1,10,407.15
|1,049.5
|0.38
|4,377.9
|217.8
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,935
|220.07
|68,954.93
|61.55
|0.13
|147.45
|153.87
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,751.2
|29.58
|64,539.4
|507.63
|0.45
|1,038.27
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,445
|354.89
|64,355.4
|11.4
|0.13
|749
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SUBODH SUBHASH RUNWAL
Non Executive Director
Lucy Roychoudhury
Non Executive Director
Pradumna Kanodia
Independent Director
Mukesh Gupta
Independent Director
Sidharath Shrawankumar Kapur
Independent Director
Aparna Chaturvedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Kumar Jain
Runwal & Omkar E-Square 4th Fl,
Off.East.Exp Hi.Way Sion East,
Maharashtra - 400022
Tel: +91 22 6116 2422
Website: http://www.runwalenterprises.com
Email: company.secretaries@runwalgroup.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Runwal Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as Propel Developers Private Limited, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated February 17, 2016, issued by the RoC. The name of Company ...
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Reports by Runwal Enterprises Ltd
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