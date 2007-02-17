To,

The Members of Sai Urja Indo Ventures Limited [Formerly Known as Sai Urja Indo Ventures Private Limited]

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sai Urja Indo Ventures Limited [Formerly Known as Sai Urja Indo Ventures Private Limited] (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income) and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the maimer so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards ) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2025, its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Reporting of Key Audit Matters as per SA 701, Key Audit Matters are not applicable to the Company as it is Unlisted Company.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic

alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

The management has a responsibility for effective implementation of the requirements prescribed by provision to Rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) rules, 2014 effective on or after the 1st day of April 2023 i.e., every company which uses an accounting software for maintaining its books of account, should use only such accounting software which has the following features:

• Records an audit trail of each and every transaction, creating an edit log of each change made in the books of account along with the date when such changes are made; and

• Ensuring that audit trail is not disabled.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: -

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit

evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure “A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

1) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

2) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

3) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the cash flow statement and statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

4) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

5) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

6) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act

7) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

b. There is no amount due that required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

c. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of fimds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub section (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

8) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has not used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility for maintaining the books of account.

“Annexure A” to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Auditors Report to the members of Sai Urja Indo Ventures Limited ("the Company") on the standalone financial statement for the year ended on 31 March, 2025. Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief:

We report that:

I. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing frill particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing hill particulars of Intangible assets.

(c) The management has carried out physical verification of Property Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, company does not have any immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) therefore this clause will not be applicable.

(e) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(f) As per information and explanation given to us, the company is not holding any benami property and therefore no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

II. (a) The company does not hold any inventory during the year, therefore this clause will not be applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company didnt need to file quarterly returns or statements with banks, therefore this clause will not be applicable.

III. In respect of Investments made, guarantees provided, security given, loans and advances in the nature of loans

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the Company has granted loans to companies or any other parties and the same is disclosed in the table below. Further, the company has not provided any guarantee or security to any party during the year.

Particulars Loans Advances Guarantee/ Security Aggregate amount granted during the year -Subsidiaries - - - -Joint Ventures - - - -Associates - - - - Others (Including Employees and Other Parties) - - GN=RIGHT>- Balance outstanding as on March 31, 2025 -Subsidiaries - - - -Joint Ventures - - - -Associates - - - -Others (Including Employees and Other Parties) - - -

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, loans and advances granted during the year, are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, none has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties;

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment as tabulated below.

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) - - - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) - - - Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

V. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

VI. According to the information and explanation given to us, Maintenance of cost records for the products manufactured (and/or services provided) by the company has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to company.

VII. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess, goods & services tax and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities except for the dues stated below. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no undisputed amounts pay able in respect of these which were in arrears as on 31st March, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable except for following tabulated below:

Statement of Arrears of Statutory Dues Outstanding for More than Six Months

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks, if any IGST Act, 2017 Statutory Dues 7.31 FY 2021-22 31 December 2022 26 August 2025 There are no dues as on 29 August 2025

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in subclause (a) which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2025 with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

IX. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, as also on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks or any lenders. The Company has not taken any loan or borrowing from Government and has not issued any debenture during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the term loans taken during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that, prima facie, no funds raised on short term basis have been used by the Company for long-term purposes

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company.

X. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement or not issued any fully or partly convertible debenture during the year under audit. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

XL a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practice in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, no report on any matter under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of the Company examined by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company does not have an internal audit system and is not required to have an internal audit system as per provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

(b) The company did not have an internal audit system for the period under audit and hence reporting under clause 3(xiv)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

XV. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

XVI. As per the information and explanations given to us and on basis of books and records examined by us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the order are not applicable.

XVII The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been no resignation by the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIX. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable.

“ANNEXURE B”

To The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under clause

(i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Sai Urjalndo Ventures Limited [Formerly Known as Sai Urja Indo Ventures Private Limited] (“the Company”) which includes its joint operations as at 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements wras established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2025, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial

Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.