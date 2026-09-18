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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
5.81
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1.96
4.72
Net Worth
7.77
4.73
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
85.11
65.52
45.62
28.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
85.11
65.52
45.62
28.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.53
0.3
0.26
0.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,860
|39.22
|5,26,988.42
|4,455.26
|0.99
|36,024.07
|541.7
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
210.3
|50.67
|41,940.18
|155.62
|0.85
|4,302.81
|42.5
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
434.4
|64.83
|29,056.07
|121.7
|0.04
|2,266.28
|109.66
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,447.1
|22.36
|23,899.62
|265.36
|0.79
|5,481.86
|481.02
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
18.54
|20.06
|22,779.11
|269.53
|0.56
|1,230.26
|13.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Harsh Ajaykumar Mittal
Executive Director
Santosh Ajay Kumar Mittal
Non Executive Director
Chetan Arun Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashutosh Choudhari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhishek Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
NIKESH SUBHASH ZADE
UG-2 Office Floor J.K.Complex,
Nanaji Nagar Nagpur Road,
Maharashtra - 442401
Tel: +91 99608 15166
Website: https://suiv.co.in
Email: headoffice@suiv.co.in
No Record Found
Summary
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Reports by Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd
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