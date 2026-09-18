iifl-logo

Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Sep, 2026|01:02 AM
Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.52%

Institutions: 0.52%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

5.81

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

1.96

4.72

Net Worth

7.77

4.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

85.11

65.52

45.62

28.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

85.11

65.52

45.62

28.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.53

0.3

0.26

0.11

Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,860

39.225,26,988.424,455.260.9936,024.07541.7

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

210.3

50.6741,940.18155.620.854,302.8142.5

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

ACMESOLAR

434.4

64.8329,056.07121.70.042,266.28109.66

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

KPIL

1,447.1

22.3623,899.62265.360.795,481.86481.02

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

18.54

20.0622,779.11269.530.561,230.2613.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Harsh Ajaykumar Mittal

Executive Director

Santosh Ajay Kumar Mittal

Non Executive Director

Chetan Arun Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashutosh Choudhari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhishek Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

NIKESH SUBHASH ZADE

Registered Office

UG-2 Office Floor J.K.Complex,

Nanaji Nagar Nagpur Road,

Maharashtra - 442401

Tel: +91 99608 15166

Website: https://suiv.co.in

Email: headoffice@suiv.co.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd

Company FAQs

The Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 18 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 18 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 18 Sep ‘26
Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.