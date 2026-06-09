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Sammaan Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

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179.61
(1.63%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:19:58 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

165.88

114.99

94.32

93.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22,626.55

17,940.58

15,934.61

15,558.62

Net Worth

22,792.43

18,055.57

16,028.93

15,652.33

Minority Interest

Debt

40,383.82

43,565.34

47,473.11

56,897.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

63,176.25

61,620.91

63,502.04

72,549.78

Fixed Assets

327.26

284.46

365.23

263.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

16,752.03

9,944.98

9,913

10,222.64

Deferred Tax Asset Net

415.02

227.19

425.8

536.36

Networking Capital

-943.78

2,588.77

899.72

1,519.53

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.98

4.26

1.19

1.2

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3,937.68

6,760.38

5,537.55

5,047.63

Sundry Creditors

-1.45

-2.97

-3.48

-0.63

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4,886.99

-4,172.9

-4,635.54

-3,528.67

Cash

3,693.54

3,955.72

4,239.53

9,250.86

Total Assets

20,244.07

17,001.12

15,843.28

21,792.6

Indiabulls Hous. : related Articles

No Record Found

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