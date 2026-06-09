Sammaan Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
165.88
114.99
94.32
93.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22,626.55
17,940.58
15,934.61
15,558.62
Net Worth
22,792.43
18,055.57
16,028.93
15,652.33
Minority Interest
Debt
40,383.82
43,565.34
47,473.11
56,897.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
63,176.25
61,620.91
63,502.04
72,549.78
Fixed Assets
327.26
284.46
365.23
263.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
16,752.03
9,944.98
9,913
10,222.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
415.02
227.19
425.8
536.36
Networking Capital
-943.78
2,588.77
899.72
1,519.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.98
4.26
1.19
1.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3,937.68
6,760.38
5,537.55
5,047.63
Sundry Creditors
-1.45
-2.97
-3.48
-0.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4,886.99
-4,172.9
-4,635.54
-3,528.67
Cash
3,693.54
3,955.72
4,239.53
9,250.86
Total Assets
20,244.07
17,001.12
15,843.28
21,792.6
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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