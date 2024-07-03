Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹177.5
Prev. Close₹176.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,856.83
Day's High₹177.98
Day's Low₹175.81
52 Week's High₹192.95
52 Week's Low₹114.1
Book Value₹170.7
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20,523.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
165.88
114.99
94.32
93.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22,626.55
17,940.58
15,934.61
15,558.62
Net Worth
22,792.43
18,055.57
16,028.93
15,652.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-10,180.94
2,269.46
727.27
235.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
8,166.16
8,623.33
8,474.87
8,719.28
8,983.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,166.16
8,623.33
8,474.87
8,719.28
8,983.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.07
59.92
149.9
8.52
10.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
871.1
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,674.6
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.5
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.86
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
S S Mundra
Managing Director & CEO
Gagan Banga
Executive Director / WTD / Chief Operating Officer
SACHIN CHAUDHARY
Independent Non Exe. Director
A Siddharth
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dinabandhu Mohapatra
Non Executive Director / Nominee
Rajiv Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shefali Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Jain
A-34 2nd & 3rd Floor,
Lajpat Nagar II,
New Delhi - 110024
Tel: 91-11-6681199
Website: http://www.sammaancapital.com
Email: homeloans@sammaancapital.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Sammaan Capital Limited (SCL) was initially established as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited on May 10, 2005. The name of the Company was changed to Sammaan Capital Limited in July, 2024. SCL is Indi...
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Reports by Sammaan Capital Ltd
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