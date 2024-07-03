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Sammaan Capital Ltd Share Price Live

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177.1
(0.21%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:59 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open177.5
  • Day's High177.98
  • 52 Wk High192.95
  • Prev. Close176.73
  • Day's Low175.81
  • 52 Wk Low 114.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,856.83
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value170.7
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20,523.33
  • Div. Yield0
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  • Open179
  • Day's High179.15
  • Spot177.5
  • Prev. Close177.54
  • Day's Low176.76
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot4,300
  • OI(Chg %)3,99,900 (0.54%)
  • Roll Over%50
  • Roll Cost0
  • Traded Vol.8,90,100 (-92.18%)
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Sammaan Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹177.5

Prev. Close

₹176.73

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1,856.83

Day's High

₹177.98

Day's Low

₹175.81

52 Week's High

₹192.95

52 Week's Low

₹114.1

Book Value

₹170.7

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20,523.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sammaan Capital Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2025

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3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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14 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

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2 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Sammaan Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Sammaan Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:40 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 58.81%

Institutions: 58.81%

Non-Institutions: 39.81%

Custodian: 1.36%

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Share PriceShare Price

Sammaan Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

165.88

114.99

94.32

93.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22,626.55

17,940.58

15,934.61

15,558.62

Net Worth

22,792.43

18,055.57

16,028.93

15,652.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-10,180.94

2,269.46

727.27

235.81

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

8,166.16

8,623.33

8,474.87

8,719.28

8,983.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,166.16

8,623.33

8,474.87

8,719.28

8,983.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.07

59.92

149.9

8.52

10.59

Sammaan Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sammaan Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

S S Mundra

Managing Director & CEO

Gagan Banga

Executive Director / WTD / Chief Operating Officer

SACHIN CHAUDHARY

Independent Non Exe. Director

A Siddharth

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dinabandhu Mohapatra

Non Executive Director / Nominee

Rajiv Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shefali Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Jain

Registered Office

A-34 2nd & 3rd Floor,

Lajpat Nagar II,

New Delhi - 110024

Tel: 91-11-6681199

Website: http://www.sammaancapital.com

Email: homeloans@sammaancapital.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Sammaan Capital Limited (SCL) was initially established as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited on May 10, 2005. The name of the Company was changed to Sammaan Capital Limited in July, 2024. SCL is Indi...
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Reports by Sammaan Capital Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sammaan Capital Ltd share price today?

The Sammaan Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹177.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sammaan Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sammaan Capital Ltd is ₹20523.33 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sammaan Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sammaan Capital Ltd is 0 and 1.03 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sammaan Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sammaan Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sammaan Capital Ltd is ₹114.1 and ₹192.95 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Sammaan Capital Ltd?

Sammaan Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.68%, 3 Years at 21.13%, 1 Year at 39.18%, 6 Month at 24.96%, 3 Month at 24.87% and 1 Month at 18.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sammaan Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sammaan Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 58.82 %
Public - 39.82 %

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