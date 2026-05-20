Board Meeting 20 May 2026 14 May 2026

Sammaan Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 inter alia, to consider and approve consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 and raising of funds through the issuance of any kind(s) of debt securities, in one or more tranches, whether domestic or international, as may be considered appropriate, subject to the regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable. Refer attached PDF file for more details. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 20, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2026)

Board Meeting 4 Feb 2026 31 Jan 2026

Sammaan Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. Further in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which had been closed earlier shall continue to remain closed till February 6 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 4, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.02.2026)

Board Meeting 31 Dec 2025 31 Dec 2025

In compliance with Regulations 30 and 51 read with Schedule III of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) upon consideration of the recommendations and reports of the Audit Committee of SCL and the Independent Directors Committee of SCL respectively, at its meeting held today, viz, Wednesday, December 31,2025 has, inter alia, considered and approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the Demerged Company, i.e. SFL and the Resulting Company, i.e. SCL and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 read with Section 52, Section 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to receipt of necessary consents. SFL is a wholly owned subsidiary of SCL. On the proposed Scheme becoming effective, the Demerged Company [SFL] shall surrender its NBFC license. Refer attached PDF for more details

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2025 24 Oct 2025

Sammaan Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve inter-alia, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. Refer attached PDF for more details Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 51 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Sammaan Capital Limited (formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited ) (Company), at its meeting held today i.e. October 31, 2025, which commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 1:40 P.M., has inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company, for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025 (Financial Results), in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations). The disclosures as required under Regulation 52(4) of the Listing Regulations forms part of the said financial results. Refer attached PDF for more details. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 31.10.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Oct 2025 29 Sep 2025

Sammaan Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and evaluate raising of funds through issue of equity securities and/or any other convertible or exchangeable securities debt securities warrants or any combination thereof by way of a preferential offer a private placement rights offering qualified institutions placement or a combination thereof or such other methods or combinations as may be considered appropriate subject to the approval of the members of the Company and regulatory and/or statutory approvals as applicable. Further in terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the concerned Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from September 30 2025 till further notice. Outcome of Board Meeting. For more details, please refer attached PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:02.10.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2025 30 Aug 2025

Sammaan Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve (a) raising of funds through the issuance of any kind(s) of debt securities in one or more tranches whether domestic or international as may be considered appropriate subject to the regulatory and/or statutory approvals as applicable; (b) convening 20th Annual General Meeting of the Company (20th AGM); (c) shareholders approval for renewal of annual authorization for issuance of secured and/or unsecured NCDs/Bonds in one or more tranches on private placement basis in 20th AGM; and (d) payment of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (Board) was held today i.e., September 3, 2025. The meeting commenced at 4:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:00 P.M. The Board, inter alia, considered and approved / noted the following matters: 1. Approval for enabling authorization to raise funds through issuance of a. Debentures and/or bonds and/or debt instruments and/or External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) and/or any other non-convertible securities, by way of public offer or private placement; 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditors; 3. Abolishment of the position of Vice-Chairman, and continuation of Mr. Gagan Banga as Managing Director and CEO of the Company; 4. Dividend Update; and 5. Annual General Meeting. Board has decided not to recommend a final dividend for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025