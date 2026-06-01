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Sammaan Capital Ltd Option Chain

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176.73
(-4.10%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--120₹0.05 0%90,3000%
--125₹0.11 0%1,33,3000%
--127.5₹0.8 0%8,6000%
64,5000%₹52.98 -3.86%130₹0.2 -4.76%1,72,000-6.97%
4,3000%₹36.83 0%132.5₹1.1 0%12,9000%
17,2000%₹36.55 0%135₹0.2 100%1,33,3000%
00%₹12.3 0%137.5--
10,57,8000%₹45.6 -0.04%140₹0.4 60%7,86,9000%
94,6000%₹42.78 0%142.5₹0.45 0%2,88,1000%
73,1000%₹30.75 0%145₹0.46 70.37%6,49,300-0.65%
1,46,2000%₹42.22 0%147.5₹0.35 0%25,8000%
6,96,6000%₹33 -21.42%150₹0.68 41.66%21,62,900-4.37%
38,7000%₹19 0%152.5₹0.5 -72.22%21,500-16.66%
6,88,0000%₹37 0%155₹1.12 83.6%13,28,700-2.21%
25,8000%₹25.5 0%157.5₹1 -28.57%17,20033.33%
11,39,500-1.48%₹18.5 -29.3%160₹1.7 82.79%17,45,8005.18%
34,4000%₹21.77 -5.34%162.5--
5,50,400-4.47%₹15 -31.16%165₹2.7 90.14%9,41,700-15.11%
1,93,5000%₹15.68 0%167.5₹3.44 98.84%4,85,9001.80%
29,36,900-0.72%₹10.83 -39.66%170₹4 81.81%42,78,5000.40%
2,40,8000%₹20 0%172.5₹4.61 69.48%3,48,3000%
54,95,4002.07%₹8.87 -36.04%175₹6.4 82.33%20,42,500-1.24%
14,79,200189.07%₹7.35 -41.2%177.5₹7 59.09%4,64,400-12.90%
52,80,40023.29%₹6.14 -43.72%180₹9 70.13%26,66,00017.42%
8,08,4000.53%₹5.42 -42.88%182.5₹10.79 58.91%1,72,00021.21%
23,90,80054.44%₹4.4 -47.05%185₹12.62 63.89%4,38,600-7.27%
3,05,300-2.73%₹4.41 -39.5%187.5₹9.13 1.1%43,0000%
60,50,1001.95%₹3.25 -48.08%190₹16.07 52.17%9,67,500-2.59%
3,99,90036.76%₹3 -45.15%192.5₹9.42 0%12,9000%
20,12,400-26.64%₹2.3 -51.57%195₹14.75 0%47,3000%
22,40,3000.19%₹1.66 -53.23%200₹17.9 0%68,8000%
38,7000%₹1.32 0%202.5--
7,09,500-11.29%₹1.14 -55.98%205--
2,53,70037.20%₹0.87 -54.21%210--
8,6000%₹1 0%212.5--
2,49,400-3.33%₹0.6 -58.62%215--
12,9000%₹0.84 0%217.5--

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