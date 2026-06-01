Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|120
|₹0.05 0%
|90,3000%
|-
|-
|125
|₹0.11 0%
|1,33,3000%
|-
|-
|127.5
|₹0.8 0%
|8,6000%
|64,5000%
|₹52.98 -3.86%
|130
|₹0.2 -4.76%
|1,72,000-6.97%
|4,3000%
|₹36.83 0%
|132.5
|₹1.1 0%
|12,9000%
|17,2000%
|₹36.55 0%
|135
|₹0.2 100%
|1,33,3000%
|00%
|₹12.3 0%
|137.5
|-
|-
|10,57,8000%
|₹45.6 -0.04%
|140
|₹0.4 60%
|7,86,9000%
|94,6000%
|₹42.78 0%
|142.5
|₹0.45 0%
|2,88,1000%
|73,1000%
|₹30.75 0%
|145
|₹0.46 70.37%
|6,49,300-0.65%
|1,46,2000%
|₹42.22 0%
|147.5
|₹0.35 0%
|25,8000%
|6,96,6000%
|₹33 -21.42%
|150
|₹0.68 41.66%
|21,62,900-4.37%
|38,7000%
|₹19 0%
|152.5
|₹0.5 -72.22%
|21,500-16.66%
|6,88,0000%
|₹37 0%
|155
|₹1.12 83.6%
|13,28,700-2.21%
|25,8000%
|₹25.5 0%
|157.5
|₹1 -28.57%
|17,20033.33%
|11,39,500-1.48%
|₹18.5 -29.3%
|160
|₹1.7 82.79%
|17,45,8005.18%
|34,4000%
|₹21.77 -5.34%
|162.5
|-
|-
|5,50,400-4.47%
|₹15 -31.16%
|165
|₹2.7 90.14%
|9,41,700-15.11%
|1,93,5000%
|₹15.68 0%
|167.5
|₹3.44 98.84%
|4,85,9001.80%
|29,36,900-0.72%
|₹10.83 -39.66%
|170
|₹4 81.81%
|42,78,5000.40%
|2,40,8000%
|₹20 0%
|172.5
|₹4.61 69.48%
|3,48,3000%
|54,95,4002.07%
|₹8.87 -36.04%
|175
|₹6.4 82.33%
|20,42,500-1.24%
|14,79,200189.07%
|₹7.35 -41.2%
|177.5
|₹7 59.09%
|4,64,400-12.90%
|52,80,40023.29%
|₹6.14 -43.72%
|180
|₹9 70.13%
|26,66,00017.42%
|8,08,4000.53%
|₹5.42 -42.88%
|182.5
|₹10.79 58.91%
|1,72,00021.21%
|23,90,80054.44%
|₹4.4 -47.05%
|185
|₹12.62 63.89%
|4,38,600-7.27%
|3,05,300-2.73%
|₹4.41 -39.5%
|187.5
|₹9.13 1.1%
|43,0000%
|60,50,1001.95%
|₹3.25 -48.08%
|190
|₹16.07 52.17%
|9,67,500-2.59%
|3,99,90036.76%
|₹3 -45.15%
|192.5
|₹9.42 0%
|12,9000%
|20,12,400-26.64%
|₹2.3 -51.57%
|195
|₹14.75 0%
|47,3000%
|22,40,3000.19%
|₹1.66 -53.23%
|200
|₹17.9 0%
|68,8000%
|38,7000%
|₹1.32 0%
|202.5
|-
|-
|7,09,500-11.29%
|₹1.14 -55.98%
|205
|-
|-
|2,53,70037.20%
|₹0.87 -54.21%
|210
|-
|-
|8,6000%
|₹1 0%
|212.5
|-
|-
|2,49,400-3.33%
|₹0.6 -58.62%
|215
|-
|-
|12,9000%
|₹0.84 0%
|217.5
|-
|-
No Record Found
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