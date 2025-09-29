AGM 29/09/2025 The Twentieth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we submit the Summary of the Proceedings of 20th Annual General Meeting. For details, refer attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025) In Connection with 20th AGM of the Company held on Monday, September 29, 2025, pursuant to Regulations 44 of the Listing Regulations, we submit the following: a) Voting Results in the prescribed format; and b) Scrutinizer Report dated October 1, 2025, on remote evoting and evoting at AGM. For more details, refer attached PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)