|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Oct 2025
|29 Oct 2025
|The Board has approved the convening of an extra-ordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (EGM) on October 29, 2025 through video conferencing/ other audio visual means for seeking shareholders approval inter alia for: Pursuant to applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, and in furtherance to our intimation dated October 02, 2025, we wish to inform that the Notice of the EGM of the Shareholders of the Company which has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. (IST), is being mailed to the Shareholders holding equity shares of the Company as on Friday, October 3, 2025, and whose email IDs are registered with the Company/Depositories, in compliance with applicable MCA and SEBI Circulars. For more detail, please refer attached PDF file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/10/2025) In continuation of earlier letter(s) dated October 2, 2025, October 7, 2025, and October 8, 2025, and Notice dated October 7, 2025, convening an EGM of the Company, which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through VC/OAVM, please find attached a corrigendum to the EGM notice which is being sent through email to all those shareholders of the Company to whom EGM Notice was sent on October 7, 2025 on their registered email IDs and is being published in Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) and will also be made available on the website of the Company. Refer attached pdf file for more details. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.10.2025) Newspaper Publication - Corrigendum to the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 29, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 26.10.2025) Please find attached Proceeding / outcome of EGM of the Members of the Company held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, and disclosure under Regulations 30 & 44 of SEBI LODR, 2015, as amended. Please find attached Proceedings / Outcome of EGM of the Members of the Company held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, and disclosure under Regulations, 30 & 44 of the SEBI LODR, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/10/2025)
|EGM
|6 May 2025
|10 Jun 2025
|COM 10/06/2025 In continuation of our earlier intimation dated January 27, 2025, in the matter, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Notice is hereby given that meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company is scheduled to be held through video conferencing/ other audio visual means. For details refer attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2025) Summary of the proceedings of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Sammaan Capital Limited (the Company) held on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 pursuant to the directions of National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi Bench , vide its order dated January 27, 2025 and Rectification Order dated April 1, 2025. For details refer attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/06/2025) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizer report on National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi Bench, convened meeting of equity shareholders of Sammaan Capital Limited held on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2025)
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