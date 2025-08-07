To consider and approve Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday 29th August, 2025 Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange about Annual General Meeting on 29th August, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 07.08.2025) Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.08.2025) Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Scrutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2025. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.08.2025)