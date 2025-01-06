Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹155
Prev. Close₹157.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.01
Day's High₹161.75
Day's Low₹155
52 Week's High₹237.85
52 Week's Low₹124
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)253.26
P/E14.68
EPS10.96
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.74
2.8
0.7
0.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.76
6.63
2.57
0.07
Net Worth
51.5
9.43
3.27
0.77
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
200.7
162.92
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
200.7
162.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.42
0.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,807.7
|144.46
|4,33,619.81
|608.7
|0.89
|4,887.27
|93.23
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,638
|66.14
|1,76,086.64
|756
|0.45
|2,793
|629.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,571.2
|69.99
|1,54,837.1
|467
|0.83
|2,677
|249.73
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,389.4
|32.59
|1,12,193.56
|384.64
|0.94
|3,840.92
|423.36
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,104.7
|30.09
|1,11,123.45
|1,722
|0.09
|3,564.6
|235.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Ved Prakash
Executive Director
Pranav Singh Chadha
Executive Director
Simrati Kaur
Executive Director
Sanjay Kumar
Non Executive Director
Richa Takkar
Independent Director
Steve Austin Periera
Independent Director
Manoj Kumar Verma
Independent Director
Sunil Mehdiratta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal Seth
No.603 6th Floor,
Mercantile House KG Marg,
Delhi - 110001
Tel: +91 93198 88634
Website: http://www.satkartar.in
Email: info@satkartar.in
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Sat Kartar Shopping Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Sat Kartar Shopping Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 29, 2012, issued by Registra...
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Reports by Sat Kartar Life Ltd
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