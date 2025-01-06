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Sat Kartar Life Ltd Share Price Live

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160.85
(2.29%)
Jun 12, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open155
  • Day's High161.75
  • 52 Wk High237.85
  • Prev. Close157.25
  • Day's Low155
  • 52 Wk Low 124
  • Turnover (lac)18.01
  • P/E14.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS10.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)253.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sat Kartar Life Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹155

Prev. Close

₹157.25

Turnover(Lac.)

₹18.01

Day's High

₹161.75

Day's Low

₹155

52 Week's High

₹237.85

52 Week's Low

₹124

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

253.26

P/E

14.68

EPS

10.96

Divi. Yield

0

Sat Kartar Life Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2025

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27 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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17 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.7

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2025

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18 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Sat Kartar Life Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Sat Kartar Life Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

12 Jun, 2026|11:29 PM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.61%

Non-Promoter- 2.38%

Institutions: 2.38%

Non-Institutions: 33.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Sat Kartar Life Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.74

2.8

0.7

0.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.76

6.63

2.57

0.07

Net Worth

51.5

9.43

3.27

0.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

200.7

162.92

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

200.7

162.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.42

0.76

Sat Kartar Life Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,807.7

144.464,33,619.81608.70.894,887.2793.23

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,638

66.141,76,086.647560.452,793629.49

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,571.2

69.991,54,837.14670.832,677249.73

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,389.4

32.591,12,193.56384.640.943,840.92423.36

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

ZYDUSLIFE

1,104.7

30.091,11,123.451,7220.093,564.6235.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sat Kartar Life Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Ved Prakash

Executive Director

Pranav Singh Chadha

Executive Director

Simrati Kaur

Executive Director

Sanjay Kumar

Non Executive Director

Richa Takkar

Independent Director

Steve Austin Periera

Independent Director

Manoj Kumar Verma

Independent Director

Sunil Mehdiratta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal Seth

Registered Office

No.603 6th Floor,

Mercantile House KG Marg,

Delhi - 110001

Tel: +91 93198 88634

Website: http://www.satkartar.in

Email: info@satkartar.in

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Sat Kartar Shopping Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Sat Kartar Shopping Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 29, 2012, issued by Registra...
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Reports by Sat Kartar Life Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sat Kartar Life Ltd share price today?

The Sat Kartar Life Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹160.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sat Kartar Life Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sat Kartar Life Ltd is ₹253.26 Cr. as of 12 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sat Kartar Life Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sat Kartar Life Ltd is 14.68 and 3.74 as of 12 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sat Kartar Life Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sat Kartar Life Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sat Kartar Life Ltd is ₹124 and ₹237.85 as of 12 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Sat Kartar Life Ltd?

Sat Kartar Life Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -28.70%, 6 Month at 0.48%, 3 Month at -2.45% and 1 Month at -20.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sat Kartar Life Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sat Kartar Life Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.62 %
Institutions - 2.39 %
Public - 34.00 %

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