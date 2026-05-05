iifl-logo

Sat Kartar Life Ltd Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
160.85
(2.29%)
Jun 12, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

13/06/2025calendar-icon
13/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 May 202627 May 2026
Sat Kartar Life Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2026 with respect to Allotment of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants.
Board Meeting5 May 202629 Apr 2026
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 Sat Kartar Life Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 05.05.2026)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202615 Apr 2026
To consider Fund Raising Company has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 18, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 18.04.2026)
Board Meeting19 Feb 202613 Feb 2026
Other business matters Company has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 19, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 19.02.2026)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202627 Jan 2026
Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting - Reclassification u/r 31A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 from Promoter Group to Public.
Board Meeting5 Jan 20265 Jan 2026
Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 05, 2026.
Board Meeting30 Dec 202530 Dec 2025
Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 30, 2025.
Board Meeting23 Dec 202523 Dec 2025
Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 23, 2025.
Board Meeting3 Dec 20253 Dec 2025
Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 03, 2025.
Board Meeting30 Oct 202523 Oct 2025
Board Meeting Intimation Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30.10.2025)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202515 Oct 2025
Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2025.
Board Meeting4 Aug 202530 Jul 2025
To consider other business matters Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 04, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On :04.08.2025)
Board Meeting2 Jul 20252 Jul 2025
Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2025. Appointment of Mrs. Sonal Seth as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and Resignation of Ms. Himanshu Malik from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company

Sat Kartar Life Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Sat Kartar Life Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.