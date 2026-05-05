|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2026
|27 May 2026
|Sat Kartar Life Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2026 with respect to Allotment of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants.
|Board Meeting
|5 May 2026
|29 Apr 2026
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 Sat Kartar Life Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 05.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2026
|15 Apr 2026
|To consider Fund Raising Company has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 18, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 18.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|19 Feb 2026
|13 Feb 2026
|Other business matters Company has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 19, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 19.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2026
|27 Jan 2026
|Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting - Reclassification u/r 31A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 from Promoter Group to Public.
|Board Meeting
|5 Jan 2026
|5 Jan 2026
|Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 05, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|30 Dec 2025
|30 Dec 2025
|Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 30, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|23 Dec 2025
|23 Dec 2025
|Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 23, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|3 Dec 2025
|3 Dec 2025
|Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 03, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2025
|23 Oct 2025
|Board Meeting Intimation Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2025
|15 Oct 2025
|Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|4 Aug 2025
|30 Jul 2025
|To consider other business matters Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 04, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On :04.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Jul 2025
|2 Jul 2025
|Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2025. Appointment of Mrs. Sonal Seth as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and Resignation of Ms. Himanshu Malik from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company
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