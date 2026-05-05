Board Meeting 27 May 2026 27 May 2026

Sat Kartar Life Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2026 with respect to Allotment of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants.

Board Meeting 5 May 2026 29 Apr 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 Sat Kartar Life Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 05.05.2026)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2026 15 Apr 2026

To consider Fund Raising Company has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 18, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 18.04.2026)

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2026 13 Feb 2026

Other business matters Company has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 19, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 19.02.2026)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2026 27 Jan 2026

Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting - Reclassification u/r 31A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 from Promoter Group to Public.

Board Meeting 5 Jan 2026 5 Jan 2026

Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 05, 2026.

Board Meeting 30 Dec 2025 30 Dec 2025

Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 30, 2025.

Board Meeting 23 Dec 2025 23 Dec 2025

Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 23, 2025.

Board Meeting 3 Dec 2025 3 Dec 2025

Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 03, 2025.

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2025 23 Oct 2025

Board Meeting Intimation Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30.10.2025)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2025 15 Oct 2025

Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2025.

Board Meeting 4 Aug 2025 30 Jul 2025

To consider other business matters Sat Kartar Shopping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 04, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On :04.08.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2025 2 Jul 2025