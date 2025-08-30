|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2025
|22 Aug 2025
|22 Aug 2025
|0.7
|7
|Final
|Recommended the final dividend of Rs. 0.70 per equity share for the financial year 2024-2025. To consider and fix record date for the purpose of payment of dividend i.e. the record date for the dividend distribution shall be Friday, 22nd August, 2025. (As per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.08.2025)
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