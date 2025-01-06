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Sat Kartar Life Ltd Company Summary

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160.85
(2.29%)
Jun 12, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Sat Kartar Life Ltd Summary

Sat Kartar Shopping Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Sat Kartar Shopping Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 29, 2012, issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company & name of the Company was changed to Sat Kartar Shopping Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi has issued a New Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion dated July 12, 2021. Manprit Singh Chadha is the Promoter of the Company.Sat Kartar Shopping is an Ayurveda healthcare company committed to providing natural wellness solutions relating to specific therapeutic areas and general lifestyle products, committed to promote a healthier lifestyle.

It integrate traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern research to empower individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles. With a strong market presence and a diverse product portfolio, it focus on innovation and responsive product development.Initially, Company offered both Ayurveda and spiritual product lines. There is a growing interest among consumers in natural and organic products, driven by a desire for effective alternatives to conventional medicine.

Although the market remains diverse, with varying levels of product quality and standardization, Company has set a mission to encourage and support a healthier lifestyle for customers, it cater directly to individual consumers, providing them with holistic, natural remedies and lifestyle products rooted in traditional Ayurveda practices. Company operates in D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) segment, selling Ayurveda products directly to consumer through its own D2C website and third-party e-commerce websites, TV marketing and Google and Meta Applications. The solutions the Company present are derived from the Charak Samhita, an old Ayurvedic treatise recognized for delivering comprehensive insights and cures for numerous health and lifestyle difficulties, as well as wisdom that echoes in the Indian governments recent initiatives like the National Ayush Mission (NAM), which promotes research and education in Ayurveda.

Furthermore, the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidhyapeeth preserves and transmits this ancient knowledge to future generations. These efforts, when aligned with the timeless principles of Charak Samhita, pave the way for a future where Ayurveda plays an even greater role in promoting health and harmony in India and abroad. Additionally, the Company offer a product called Ayush 82 for diabetes, which is based on a formulation provided by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS).

The Company raised Rs 33.79 Crore by issuing 41,72,800 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each through fresh issue by way of initial public offering in January, 2025.
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