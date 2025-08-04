Dear Members,

The Board of Directors ("Board”) of the Company have pleasure in presenting the 13th Annual Report of Sat Kartar Shopping Limited ("the Company”) together with the Audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

1. Financial summary or highlights/Performance of the Company (Standalone)

PARTICULARS 31.03.2025 31.03.2024 Revenue from operations and Other Income 16,368.36 12,810.96 Operating Profit (PBIDT) 1499.11 1,043.96 Interest Cost 53.94 51.79 Profit before Depreciation (PBDT) 1445.17 992.17 Depreciation 130.12 132.71 Profit before Tax 1315.05 859.46 Provision for Taxation 333.56 228.81 Profit after Tax 981.50 630.55

The Boards Report has been prepared based on the stand-alone financial statements of the company.

1. Operational Review:

- During the year, the net revenue from operations of your Company has increased tremendously from INR 12,810.96 (In Lakhs) in financial year 2023-2024 to INR 16,368.36 (In Lakhs) in the year 2024-2025.

- The Companys profit after tax stood at INR. 630.55 (In Lakhs) vis-a-vis INR. 981.50 (In Lakhs) in the previous year.

The Board is continuously working for the better performance of the Company in the years to come.

2. Dividend

During the year, the Board recommended and company paid final Dividend at Rs0.175 per equity share of face value Rs 10/- each. in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and LODR (Regulations), 2015.

Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

3. Reserves

An amount of vis INR. 981.50 (In Lakhs) has been transferred to reserves.

a. Change in the nature of business, if any

During the year on 09th April,2024 company passed Special Resolution for alteration of Memorandum of Association of Company focuses on single line of business i.e. marketing & selling of Ayurveda products online through any website, electronic media, social media, print media, online store and physical shop, showroom, factory outlets on B2B and B2C methods & any other mode wherein earlier the company was into business of Ayurveda products and spiritual offerings.

b. Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

There has been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company have occurred between the end of financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of report.

c. Listing of shares by way of Initial Public Offer (IPO) on NSE Emerge Platform

The shares of the Company were listed on the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) on 17th January, 2025.

4. Share Capital Authorised Share Capital:

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 18,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eighteen Crore Only) divided into 1,80,00,000 (One Crore Eighty Lacs) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Issued, Subscribed and Paid up share capital:

On 16th May 2024, the Company has allotted 93,019 equity shares by way of private placement. As a result, the paid up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 2,89,30,190 (Two Crore Eight Nine Lacs Thirty Thousand One Hundred Ninety) divided into 2893019 (Twenty Eight Lakh Ninety Three Thousand Nineteen) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

On 20th June, 2024 the Company has also allotted 86,79,057/- Bonus shares of Rs. 10/- each in the ration of 03:01. As a result of which the paid up share capital of the Company stood increased to Rs. 11,57,20,760/- (Eleven Crores Fifty Seven Lakh Twenty Thousand Seven Hundred Sixty) divided into 1,15,72,076 (One Crore Fifteen Lakh Seventy Two Thousand Seventy Six) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

On 15th January, 2025 the Company came out with an Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 41,72,800 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- after which the total paid up equity capital of the Company stood at Rs. 15,74,48,760/-(Fifteen Crores Seventy Four Lakh Forty Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Sixty) comprising 1,57,44,876 (One Crore Fifty Seven Lakh Forty Four Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy Six) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

5. Details of Dematerialization of Equity Shares

All the equity shares of the Company are held in the dematerialized form. The ISIN allocated to the Company is INE0NB801022. To provide service to the Shareholders, the Company has appointed Skyline Financial Services Private Limited having office at D-153A, 1st Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi -110020 as Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company.

6. Details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

No order affecting the going concern status and companys operations in future has been passed by any regulator or any court or other judicial bodies against the company.

7. Details in respect of adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements.

The company has an internal control system, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations to ensure proper recording of financials and monitoring of operational effectiveness and compliance of various regulatory and statutory requirements.

8. Internal Auditor

The Company has appointed Mr. Ankush Molpariya as the internal auditor of the Company under section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The internal auditor of the company checks and verifies the internal control and monitors them in accordance with policy adopted by the company from time to time.

9. Details of Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies

As on March 31, 2025, Company doesnt have any Subsidiary & Joint Venture and Associate Companies at the end of the financial year.

10. Deposits

The deposit accepted by the company during the financial year are exempted deposits. Hence the provisions of Section 73 and section 76 of the Companies Act 2013 and the Companies (acceptance of Deposit) Rule 2014 are considered as not applicable.

11. Extract of Annual Return

As per the amendment in Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, a company shall not be required to attach the extract of annual return with the Boards Report in Form No. MGT-9, in case the web link of such annual return has been disclosed in the Boards report in accordance with sub-section (3) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Annual return will be placed on the website of the company at the following link: https://www.satkartar.in/investors

12. Corporate Governance

The Company got listed on NSE Emerge platform on 17th January 2025. As the shares are listed on SME Platform of NSE, by virtue of Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17 to 27 and clause (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of schedule V are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the Corporate Governance Report does not form part of this Boards Report.

13. Auditor and Auditors Report

As per the provisions of Section 139 & 142 of the Act read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the members of the Company had appointed M/s Nidhi Bansal & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 022073N) as the Statutory Auditors to hold office till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2026.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the M/s Nidhi Bansal & Co., Auditors of Company in their Audit Report for the year under review.

14. Secretarial Auditor and their Report

The Company has appointed Rawal & Co having office at B- Wing, 6th Floor, GCS Tower, Near Delhi Jaipur Expressway, Sector -30 Gurgaon - 122001 a firm of Practicing Company Secretaries as the secretarial auditor of the Company under the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Secretarial Auditor of Company in their Audit Report for the year under review which is attached as Annexure- I to this report.

15. Directors & Key Managerial Personnel

During the period under review, the Board of Directors of the Company duly constituted as per provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of Board of Directors:

The Board of Directors of Sat Kartar Shopping Limited is an optimum combination of Executive, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. As on 31st March, 2025, The Board of company consists of Eight (8) Directors and Two KMPS. The composition and category of Directors and KMPs are as follows:

Directors

S.No. Name of Director Designation DIN 1 Mr. Ved Prakash Managing Director 08591808 2 Mr. Pranav Singh Chadha Director 08218407 3 Ms. Simriti Kaur Director 10432136 4 Mr. Steve Austin Periera Independent Director 08566688 5 Mr. Manoi Kumar Verma Independent Director 10472822 6 Mr.Sunil Kumar Mehdiratta Independent Director 01963477 7 Mr. Saniay Kumar Director 08218434 8 Ms. Richa Takkar Non-Executive Director 09055080

KMPS

S.No. Name of KMP Designation PAN 1. Mr. Devendra Kumar Arora CFO ABZPA7083M 2. Ms. Himanshu Malik (Resigned w.e.f 2nd July, 2025) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer APDPM5229H 3. Ms. Sonal Seth (Appointed w.e.f 2nd July, 2025) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer ARNPG0123E

The following changes have been made to the Board of Directors and Key Managerial personnel of the Company during the financial year 2024-2025:

S. no. Name Designation Appointment/ Resignation Date of Appointment/ Resignation 1 Mr. Ved Prakash Managing Director Change in Designation 01/05/2024 2 Mr. Devendra Kumar Arora Chief Financial Officer Appointment 01/05/2024 3 Mr. Steve Austin Periera Additional Independent Director Appointment 01/08/2024 4 Mr. Pranav Singh Chadha Additional Director Appointment 01/08/2024 5 Ms. Simriti Kaur Additional Director Appointment 01/08/2024 6 Mr. Pranav Singh Chadha Director Regularization 26/10/2024 7 Ms. Simriti Kaur Director Regularization 26/10/2024 8 Mr. Steve Austin Periera Independent Director Regularization 26/10/2024

16. Number of meetings of the Board of Directors held during the financial year 2024-2025

The boards of directors have met 30 times during the year. The intervening gap between the two consecutive meetings was as prescribed under the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and LODR (Regulations), 2015

Date of Board S.N?. Meeting No. of Directors Eligible to attend No. of Directors attended meeting 1 09/04/2024 05 04 2 15/04/2024 05 03 3 30/04/2024 05 04 4 03/05/2024 05 03 5 16/05/2024 05 05 6 03/06/2024 05 04 7 15/06/2024 05 04 8 20/06/2024 05 04 9 26/06/2024 05 04 10 12/07/2024 05 04 11 19/07/2024 05 04 12 30/07/2024 05 03 13 01/08/2024 05 03 14 12/08/2024 08 05 15 07/09/2024 08 04 16 13/09/2024 08 05 17 14/09/2024 08 04 18 19/09/2024 08 05 19 25/09/2024 08 05 20 05/10/2024 08 06 21 03/12/2024 08 04 22 31/12/2024 08 05 23 03/01/2024 08 03 24 04/01/2025 08 06 25 15/01/2025 08 05 26 15/01/2025 08 05 27 23/01/2025 08 05 28 01/02/2025 08 05 29 07/02/2025 08 05 30 24/03/2025 08 05

The necessary quorum was maintained in all the said meetings and proceedings during the meetings have been duly recorded in minutes book maintained for the purpose.

17. Number of meetings of the Shareholder(s) held during the financial year 2024-2025

S.No. Date of EGM /AGM No. of Shareholders Eligible to attend No. of Shareholders attended meeting 1 09.04.2024 (EGM ) 11 06 2 01.05.2024 (EGM ) 12 05 3 18.06.2024 (EGM ) 12 06 4 01.07.2024 (EGM ) 28 05 5 31.07.2024 (AGM ) 28 05 6 26.10.2024 (EGM ) 28 05

18. Declaration under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 from Independent Directors

The Company has duly complied with the definition of ‘Independence in according to the provisions of Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule IV- Code of Independent Directors to the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 (1) (b) and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended). All the Independent Director/s, have submitted a declaration that he/she meets the criteria of independence and submit the declaration regarding the status of holding other directorships and memberships as provided under law. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys code of conduct for Board and Senior Management as per Regulation 26(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Independent Directors affirmed that none of them were aware of any circumstance or situation which could impair their ability to discharge their duties in an independent manner.

Opinion of the Board with regard to integrity, expertise and experience of the independent directors appointed during the year:

The Directors are satisfied with the performance of all the independent directors appointed during the year and are of the opinion that all the independent directors are persons of integrity and possess relevant experience and expertise.

19. Committees of the Board

As on March 31, 2025, the Board has constituted the following committees as required in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:

a. Audit Committee

b. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The composition of each committee is mentioned below:

Audit Committee:

As per the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Audit Committee has been constituted by the Board of Directors in its meeting on 26th June 2024.

The Committee reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of internal audit function and control systems, and such other items as may be prescribed by applicable laws or by the Board from time to time. As on date the Audit Committee comprises of:

S No. Name of the Director Designation in the Committee Nature of Directorship 1. Mr. Sunil Kumar Mehdiratta Chairperson Independent Director 2. Mr. Manoi Kumar Verma Member Independent Director 3. Mr. Ved Prakash Member Managing Director

The Compliance Officer shall act as Secretary to the Audit Committee.

The policy of the Audit Committee is available on the website of the Company at: https://www.satkartar.in/ investors

During the Financial year 2024-2025, three meetings of the Audit Committee were held on 14th September 2024 & 3rd January 2025 and 10th February, 2025.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

As per the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act”) and Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been constituted by the Board of Directors in its meeting on 26th June 2024.

It shall review, acts on and reports to the Board with respect to various governance, nomination, compensation and performance evaluation matters. The Committee works with full autonomy and is free of any managerial interference. As on date the Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of:

S No. Name of the Director Designation in the Committee Nature of Directorship 1. Mr. Manoj Kumar Verma Chairperson Independent Director 2. Mr. Sunil Kumar Mehdiratta Member Independent Director 3. Ms. Richa Takkar Member Non-Executive Director

The Compliance Officer shall act as Secretary to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The policy of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is available on the website of the Company at: https://www.satkartar.in/investors

During the Financial year 2024-2025, one meeting of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee was held on 1st August 2024.

The Stakeholder Relationship Committee:

As per the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act”) and Regulation 20 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Stakeholder Relationship Committee has been constituted by the Board of Directors in its meeting on 26th June 2024.

This Committee is responsible for redressing the grievances of shareholders, investors or other security holders including complaints related to transfer or transmission of shares, non-receipt of dividends, annual reports and such other grievances as may be raised by the security holders from time to time. As on date the Stakeholder Relationship Committee comprises of:

S No. Name of the Director Designation in the Committee Nature of Directorship 1. Ms. Richa Takkar Chairperson Non- executive NonIndependent Director 2. Mr. Manoj Kumar Verma Member Independent Director 3. Mr. Ved Prakash Member Managing Director

The Compliance Officer and company secretary will act as Secretary to the Stakeholder Relationship Committee.

The policy of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee is available on the website of the Company at: https:// www.satkartar.in/investors

During the Financial year 2024-2025, two meetings of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee were held on 3rd July 2024 & 4th March 2025.

20. Particulars of contracts or arrangements made with related parties pursuant to section 188 of the Companies Act 2013

The details of the contracts or arrangements made with related parties as defined under section 188 of the Companies Act 2013 during the financial year are detailed under "Annexure -II”

21. Disclosure under sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

Our Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in the Company premises. Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from any discrimination and harassment. For this purpose, the Board of Directors has adopted a policy on "Prevention of Sexual Harassment” in line with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules thereunder.

Further, during the financial year ended March 31, 2025, there is no complaints received pertaining to sexual harassment.

22. Prevention of Insider Trading

In compliance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Company has formulated and adopted the "Code of Conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading”. The object of the Insider Trading Code is to set framework, rules and procedures which all concerned should follow, both in letter and spirit, while trading in the securities of the Company. The Insider Trading Code is available at: https: //www.satkartar.in/investors

23. Establishment of Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meeting of Board and it powers) Rules, 2014 and the Listing Regulations, the Company has adopted Whistle Blower Policy/Vigil Mechanism. The Policy provides for a channel to report genuine concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of companies policies. The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company is available at the following link: https://www.satkartar.in/investors

24. Compliance with Applicable Secretarial standards

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

25. Maintenance of Cost Records

Maintenance of cost records and the requirement of Cost Audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

26. Particulars of loans, guarantees, or Investments made under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

The Loans, Guarantees and Investment made during the financial year was in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and the same has been discussed in the audited financials enclosed.

27. Unsecured loan from Directors

During the financial Year 2024-2025, no unsecured loan were received from the directors of the Company.

28. Familiarisation Program For Independent Directors

Regular interactions are held between statutory and internal auditors and independent directors. Monthly / quarterly updates on relevant statutory, regulatory changes are circulated to the Directors.

The Directors were also informed of key developments in the Company. Learning and development sessions for Independent Directors are conducted, as may be required on relevant business topics. The internal newsletters of the Company, the press releases, news in media about the Company are circulated to all the Directors so that they are updated about the operations of the Company. Certain programmes / activities are merged with the Board/Committee meetings to suit the convenience of Directors.

29. Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, the Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, the performance of its Committees, and of individual Directors. The evaluation process was conducted through a structured questionnaire covering various aspects such as board composition, diversity, strategy, risk management, and the effectiveness of meetings. Feedback was also sought from the Directors for the improvement of the overall functioning of the Board. The outcome of the evaluation reflected the overall engagement and effectiveness of the Board and its Committees in discharging their responsibilities.

30. Compliance with Maternity benefit Act, 1961

The Company affirms that it has duly complied with all provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, and has extended all statutory benefits to eligible women employees during the year.

31. Downstream Investment

During the financial year under review, the Company has not made any downstream investment as defined under the Foreign Exchange Management Rules, 2019.(FEMA) Accordingly, the provisions relating to downstream investment and associated compliance requirements are not applicable to the Company for the reporting period.

32. Reporting of Fraud

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditor in their report have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

33. The details of application made or any proceeding pending under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year

During the FY 2024-25, no proceeding has been initiated under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for default in payment of debt. Further, the Company has also not initiated any proceedings against the defaulting entities. However, it had lodged its claim with the resolution professional/liquidator appointed for defaulting listed companies.

34. Details of difference between the amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the bank or financial institutions along with the reasons thereof

During the period under review,, there has been no one time settlement accordingly no valuation were done for this purpose.

35. Particular of Employees

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 in respect of employees of the Company, is enclosed as Annexure III and forms part of this Report.

Further, as per the provisions specified in Chapter XIII of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 one of employees of the Company was in receipt of remuneration exceeding Rs. 1,02,00,000/- per annum, if employed for whole of the year or Rs. 8,50,000/- per month if employed for part of the year.

36. Corporate Social Responsibility

The Board approved a policy for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in its meeting held on 26th June, 2024.

The CSR policy of the Company is available at: https://www.satkartar.in/investors

The Company is not required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee since the amount required to be spent by the company on CSR activities for the financial year 2024-2025 does not exceed Rs.50,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty lakhs).

The provision of CSR is applicable to the Company for the financial year 2024-2025 as the Company has satisfied the criteria of Net profit to comply the CSR provisions under the Companies Act 2013 as on 31st March 2024. Further, the information pursuant to Section 134(3)(O) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure - IV outlining the main initiatives during the year under review.

The projects that will be undertaken will be within the broad framework of Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013.

37. Management Discussion and Analysis

The Management Discussion and Analysis as required in terms of the Listing Regulations is annexed to the report as Annexure V and is incorporated herein by reference and forms an integral part of this report.

38. Details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

A. Conservation of energy:

Though energy does not form a significant portion of the cost of the company yet wherever possible and feasible, continuous efforts are being put for conservation of energy and minimize power cost.

B. Technology absorption:

The company does not have a separate in house research and development center and is relying on the outside agencies for technology absorption, adoption and innovation.

C. Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo:

During the year, the Company made foreign currency payments amounting to USD 557,158.28 (equivalent to 5,09,70,672.70) and AED 301.99 (equivalent to 7,169.86). These payments were made in the ordinary course of business.

39. Directors Responsibility Statement

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that—

a. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b. The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

40. SEBI Complaints Redress System (SCORES)

The investor complaints are processed in a centralized web-based complaints redressal system. The salient features of this system are the centralized database of all complaints, online upload of Action Taken Reports (ATRs) by the concerned companies and online viewing by investors of actions taken on the complaint and its status. The Company has been registered on SCORES and makes every effort to resolve all investor complaints received through SCORES or otherwise within the statutory time limit from the receipt of the complaint. The Company has received complaints on the SCORES during the financial year 2024-2025 which were successfully resolved by the Company.

41. Acknowledgements

The Directors take this opportunity to place on record their sincere appreciation for the support received during the year from the investors through their overwhelming response to the Companys initial public offering and the employees who put in significant efforts to ensure the success of the Company. The Directors also take this opportunity to acknowledge the support received from all our external supporters such as the Central and State government authorities, the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Banks and financial institutions, depositories, analysts, advisors, suppliers and other business partners for their support during the year.

Place:-New Delhi

Date:- 04.08.2025