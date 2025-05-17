THE MEMBERS OF

SAT KARTAR SHOPPING LIMITED

I. Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Opinion

A. We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of SAT KARTAR SHOPPING LIMITED ("the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow statement for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements”).

B. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, as amended, ("AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its profit/loss for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter(s)

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters

3. Other Information - Board of Directors Report

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of its report (herein after called as "Board Report”) which comprises various information required under section 134(3) of the Companies Act 2013 but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinions on the financial statements, does not cover the Board Report and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

B. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Board Report and in doing so, consider whether the Board Report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement, in this Board Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

4. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to

cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

5. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

A. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

B. B. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate,to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

C. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

D. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

E. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards

II. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

6. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

A. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

B. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

C. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

D. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

E. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified, as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

F. With respect to the adequacy of the interna! financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys interna! financial controls over financial reporting.

G. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

7. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under clause (i) of the Sub-section 3 of the Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘The Act)

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Sat Kartar Shopping Limited ("the Company”) as at and for the year ended 31st March 2025, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Respective Board of Directors of the Holding Company and its subsidiary are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our Audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an Audit of Internal Financial Controls. These standards and guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our Audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors Judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion and the companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes these policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, Projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Holding Company, has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over

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ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in our Audit Report of even date to the Members SAT KARTAR SHOPPING LIMITED on the

Accounts for the period ended on 31st March, 2025)

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

B. Based on the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we note that the Company has capitalized expenditure incurred on an advertisement film shoot during the year as an intangible asset. In our opinion, the recognition is in accordance with the applicable accounting standard and the Companys policy, considering the expected future economic benefits. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of the intangible asset.

(i) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programmed of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programmed, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(i) (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(i) (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(i) (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records of inventory.

(ii) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not borrowed any working capital limits/ Loans more than Rs. 5 crores from any banks.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The company has not provided any investments, guarantees, security, or loans, nor has it granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships, or any other parties during the year.

(iii)(a) (A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans to subsidiaries (B) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans during the year to related parties. The details given below

(iii)(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(iii)(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(iii)(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(iii)(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same party.

(iii)(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/ or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii)(a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax, GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues during the year.

(vii)(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable

(ix) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(ix) (c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company utilized term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(ix) (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix)(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x)(a) The Company has raised funds amounting to Rs33.80 crores through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) during the year. As on March 31, 2025, a portion of the proceeds remains unutilized and has been temporarily invested in fixed deposits with a scheduled commercial bank in accordance with applicable regulations. The utilization of funds so far has been in line with the objects stated in the Prospectus, except for 0.34 is overrun due to underestimation of IPO fee and this is to be adjusted with FD interest proceeds of unutilized IPO amount.

(x)(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made private placement of shares during the year. Accordingly, the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(x)(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has issued bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 during the year. The bonus issue has been made in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, and the issue has been appropriately disclosed in the financial statements.

(xi)(a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit

(xi)(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(xi)(c) No whistle blower complaints has received by the Company during the year Hence no further reporting is required.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv)(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv) (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall Due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable