The Board has approved the convening of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company on May 13, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. by way of Video Conference (VC)or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), along with the draft notice convening the EGM to be issued to the shareholders to seek the approval of the shareholders for the Preferential Issue. Sat Kartar Life Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 13, 2026 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 21.04.2026) Sat Kartar Life Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on May 13, 2026 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 02.04.2026). Sat Kartar Life Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 13, 2026. Sat Kartar Life Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 13, 2026. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As per NSE announcement dated on :13.05.2026)