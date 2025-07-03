Sathavahana Ispat Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1989, Sathavahana Ispat Ltd manufactures pig iron through the mini blast furnace route with an installed capacity of 120,000 TPA. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of Pig Iron; Ductile Iron Pipes and Metallurgical Coke - an input material for Pig Iron, thus operates in the iron and steel industry, which is considered as core sector. Apart from this, it is also into Power generation.The Company is using Mini Blast Furnace Technology. The Company operates Blast Furnace with technology sourced from Sino-Steel for Pig Iron making. The Company uses the Anshan technology, sourced from P.R.China for Metallurgical Coke making. Pig Iron is of two grades - basic grade and foundry grade. Basic grade is used in manufacture of Steel and whereas foundry grade is used for making castings. Basic grade is produced mainly by Integrated Steel Plants (ISPs) for captive consumption in manufacture of steel and exports. Part of the production is diverted to domestic market. Foundry grade is mainly used for castings and is produced by Mini Blast Furnace units. The Company is into Pig Iron manufacture since inception. A major portion of Pig Iron manufactured is captive consumed in the manufacture of Ductile Iron Pipes. Production from the mini blast furnace is of a high quality and can be assured to contain a minimum iron content of 93.5% and a 4% carbon content. Pig iron is used as raw material in foundries for making cast iron. The company has a technical collaboration with Tata Korf.As a part of diversification and backward integration programme the company has been setting up a project for manufacture of Metallurgical Coke with Co-generation of Power. Due to paucity of funds the company has splitted the projects in 3 phases out of which the first phase of modernisation was completed by setting up a furnace 350 SM3.The Coke Oven facility for manufacture of Metallurgical Coke with a name plate capacity of 150000 tones per annum (TPA) was commissioned on March 1, 2004. The Company completed the works on 8.43 MW of Power Plant and the balance works on Coke Oven facility in 2005, which enhanced the capacity of the Blast Furnace from 120000 tpa to 210000 tpa. The Metallurgical Coke facility was commissioned on 21st March 2007. The Greenfield project for manufacture of Metallurgical Coke with Co-generation of power at Kudithini was commissioned with the commissioning of co-generation power plant on 31st July 2008. The expansion of the Coke making facility by 150000 tpa was commissioned on 23.12.2010. Works to debottleneck idle capacity in the Turbine Generator capacity by installing Coal fired CFBC Boiler as also augmentation of additional Co-generation Power of 10 MW from the expanded Coke making facility, whereby increasing the installed Power generating capacity to 50 MW was commissioned on March 8, 2012.