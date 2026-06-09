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Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltd Balance Sheet

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0.76
(1.33%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:26:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

19.2

12.55

10.39

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.72

9.6

5.05

0.46

Net Worth

23.92

22.15

15.44

3.66

Minority Interest

Debt

0.52

0.17

0.23

0.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.03

0.03

0

Total Liabilities

24.44

22.35

15.7

3.76

Fixed Assets

1.15

1.13

1.51

0.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.89

10.89

8.13

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.15

0.06

0

0

Networking Capital

12.24

10.27

6.03

3.55

Inventories

5.72

2.91

2.17

1.14

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.55

4.98

3.02

1.93

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.11

3.3

1.45

1.09

Sundry Creditors

-1.26

-0.51

-0.35

-0.34

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.88

-0.41

-0.26

-0.27

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.02

Total Assets

24.44

22.36

15.71

3.75

Mayukh Dealtrade : related Articles

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