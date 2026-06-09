Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19.2
12.55
10.39
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.72
9.6
5.05
0.46
Net Worth
23.92
22.15
15.44
3.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0.52
0.17
0.23
0.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.03
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
24.44
22.35
15.7
3.76
Fixed Assets
1.15
1.13
1.51
0.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.89
10.89
8.13
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.06
0
0
Networking Capital
12.24
10.27
6.03
3.55
Inventories
5.72
2.91
2.17
1.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.55
4.98
3.02
1.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.11
3.3
1.45
1.09
Sundry Creditors
-1.26
-0.51
-0.35
-0.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.88
-0.41
-0.26
-0.27
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.02
Total Assets
24.44
22.36
15.71
3.75
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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