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Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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0.78
(4.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:29:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.29

0.42

0.05

1.41

yoy growth (%)

203.36

751.27

-96.46

84.35

Raw materials

-0.2

-0.14

0

-1.08

As % of sales

15.74

34.06

0

76.33

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.04

0

-0.07

As % of sales

18.36

11.14

18.89

5.49

Other costs

-0.25

-0.23

-0.11

-0.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.97

54.39

239.52

14.87

Operating profit

0.59

0

-0.07

0.04

OPM

45.91

0.39

-158.41

3.3

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.01

0.01

Profit before tax

0.59

0

-0.06

0.06

Taxes

-0.15

0

7.1

-0.01

Tax rate

-25.99

-24.99

-0.1

-25.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.44

0

-0.06

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.44

0

-0.06

0.04

yoy growth (%)

26,869.41

-102.53

-244.31

781.73

NPM

34.15

0.38

-129.03

3.15

Mayukh Dealtrade : related Articles

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