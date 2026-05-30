Board Meeting 4 Jun 2026 25 May 2026

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.05.2026) Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:04.06.2026)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2026 24 Apr 2026

Outcome of board Meeting

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting. Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve adjournment of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.01.2026) Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve adjournment/Reschedule of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.02.2026) Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Result 31/12/2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.02.2026)

Board Meeting 25 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting The Board Meeting to be held on 14/11/2025 has been revised to 25/11/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 14/11/2025 has been revised to 25/11/2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 13/11/2025) Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.11.2025) Clarification in delay in Financial Result (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.12.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2025 30 Aug 2025

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.09.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board meeting Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.08.2025)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2025 16 Jul 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2025 17 Jun 2025