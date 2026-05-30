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Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltd Board Meeting

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0.75
(-1.32%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Mayukh Dealtrade CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Jun 202625 May 2026
Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.05.2026) Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:04.06.2026)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202624 Apr 2026
Outcome of board Meeting
Board Meeting19 Feb 202610 Feb 2026
Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting. Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve adjournment of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.01.2026) Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve adjournment/Reschedule of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.02.2026) Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Result 31/12/2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.02.2026)
Board Meeting25 Nov 202510 Nov 2025
Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting The Board Meeting to be held on 14/11/2025 has been revised to 25/11/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 14/11/2025 has been revised to 25/11/2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 13/11/2025) Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.11.2025) Clarification in delay in Financial Result (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.12.2025)
Board Meeting3 Sep 202530 Aug 2025
Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.09.2025)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board meeting Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.08.2025)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202516 Jul 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting21 Jun 202517 Jun 2025
Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/06/2025)

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