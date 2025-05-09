5:2 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SATTVA SUKUN LIFECARE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SATTVA SUKUN LIFECARE LIMITED (539519) RECORD DATE 09.05.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 05 (FIVE) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 02 (TWO) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 09/05/2025 DR-626/2025-2026 Note: As per Terms of Payment, Full amount of Issue Price of Re.1/- per Share is payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.05.2025)