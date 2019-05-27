To

The Members,

SAUMYA CAPITAL LIMITED

The Board of Directors hereby submits the Annual Report of business and operation of the Company SAUMYA CAPITAL LIMITED, along with audited financial statement for year ended March 31, 2020.

RESULT OF OUR OPERATION:-

Particulars Current Year Previous Year 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Revenue from Operations -- -- Other Income -- 11,11,967 Total Revenue -- 11,11,967 Total Expenditure ( including Change in Inventories) 43,93,689 8,84,858 Profit Before Tax (43,93,689) 2,27,109 Less: Tax expense/ Deferred tax liability -- 40,418 Profit after Tax (43,93,689) 1,86,691 Earnings Per Share (0.69) 0.04

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

For the year ended 31st March, 2020, your Company has reported total revenue was NIL and net profit after taxation is Rs. (43,93,689/-) as compared to last years total revenue and net profit Rs. 11,11,967/- and Rs. 1,86,691/ respectively.

DIVIDEND:-

Your Directors do not recommend any dividend on equity share for the period ended 31st March, 2020 considering the current position of the Company.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:-

There are no changes in the nature of business during the year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:-

The Company has not transferred any amount to reserves.

SHARE CAPITAL:-

During the year Authorized Capital of the Company was 7,00,00,000/- (includes 70,00,000 Equity Share of Rs.10/- each) and paid up capital of the Company was Rs. 6,32,80,000/-(includes 63,28,000 Equity Share of Rs.10/- each). During the year under review the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights and sweat equity shares.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:-

Appointment and Cessation of Directors

During the Year there are no any Appointment and Cessation of Any Director in the Company.

Re-appointment

In accordance with Section 149, 150, 152 & other applicable provisions if any of the Companies Act, 2013 Mr. Vitthal Kumar Jajoo (Din: 03245882), Director of the company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible to offer himself for re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommends his re-appointment at the ensuring Annual General Meeting.

CHANGES IN MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

During the year under review there is no change in Memorandum and Article of Association of the Company.

BOARD MEETINGS

During the year under review, the Board of Directors duly met 5 (Five) times. The Board meeting dates are 27.05.2019, 14.08.2019, 02.09.2019, 14.11.2019 and 12.02.2020.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:-

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, it is hereby confirmed that:

i) That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2020, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that there were no material departures;

ii) That the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of the affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the company for the year under review;

iii) That the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting a fraud and other irregularity.

iv) That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March 2020 on a "going concern basis."

v) That the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

vi) That the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DEPOSITS:-

During the year under review the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:-

The Company does not have any Subsidiary or Joint Venture or Associate Company.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, the Company has following Committees in place:

Audit Committee

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:-

Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES:-

During the year there was no contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:-

Your Company has implemented adequate procedures and internal controls which provide reasonable assurance regarding reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements. The Company also ensures that internal controls are operating effectively.

VIGIL MECHANISM:-

The Company has put in place a ‘Whistle Blower Policy in compliance with the provisions the Companies Act, 2013, other applicable laws and in accordance with principles of good corporate governance.

INSIDER TRADING REGULATIONS

Based on the requirements under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992, as amended from time to time, the code of conduct for prevention of insider trading and the code for corporate disclosures ("Code"), as approved by the Board from time to time, are in force by the Company. The objective of this Code is to protect the interest of shareholders at large, to prevent misuse of any price sensitive information and to prevent any insider trading activity by dealing in shares of the Company by its Directors, designated employees and other employees.

The Company also adopts the concept of Trading Window Closure, to prevent its Directors, Officers, designated employees and other employees from trading in the securities of the Company at the time when there is unpublished price sensitive information.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has in place to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. These are discussed at the meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity

POLICY FOR PRESERVATION OF DOCUMENTS AND ARCHIVAL OF DOCUMENTS:

Your Company has adopt the policy for the preservation of Documents and Archival of Documents to ensure that all the necessary documents and records of the Company are adequately protected and preserved as per the Statutory requirements.

POLICY OF CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTOR AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT:

Your Company has adopted the policy of code of Conduct to maintain standard of business conduct and ensure compliance with legal requirements.

POLICY ON DETERMINATION OF MATERIALITY FOR DISCLOSURES

Your Company has adopt the determination of Materiality disclosure to ensure that the information disclosed by the Company is timely transparent and continuous.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL), ACT 2013.

The Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in its premises through various interventions and practices. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal), Act 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy

LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS IN SECURITIES:

There are no loans, Guarantee and investments under section 186.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:-

There have been no Material Commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which the Financial Statement Related and the date of the report.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:-

No such Orders have been passed by the Regulators/Court or Tribunals which can impact the going concern status and Companys operation in future.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:-

No Employee of the Company draws remuneration in excess of limit prescribed under Section 197 read with Rule, 5 of The Companies Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:-

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9 is annexed herewith as "Annexure I".

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION ANALYSIS REPORT:-

As per the Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Corporate Governance is not application to the Company. Management Discussion Analysis Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure II".

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:-

a) Conservation of energy:

Since the company does not carry on any manufacturing Activities, the provision regarding this disclosure is not Applicable

b) Technology absorption:

There is no specific area in which company has carried out any Research & Development. No technology has been imported as the company does not carry on any manufacturing activity

c) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo

i. Foreign Exchange Earnings: NIL ii. Foreign Exchange Outgo : NIL

AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT:

Statutory Auditors

With pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended from time to time or any other law for the time being in force (including any statutory modification or amendment thereto or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), M/s Vishves A. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration: 125356W) be and is hereby appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold the office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of next Annual General Meeting, at such remuneration, in addition to applicable taxes and reimbursement of out of pocket Expenses, as may be mutually agreed between the Board of Directors and Statutory Auditors."

The Report given by the Auditors on the financial statements of the Company is part of the Annual Report. The notes to the accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments. There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report.

BOARD EVALUATION:-

The Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit and Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment safeguarding the interest of the Company etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:-

The Company is working in the same Business line. During the financial year 2019-20, the Company has not made any Changes in the Nature of its Business.

REMUNERATION POLICY:-

The company has adopted a remuneration policy of directors and senior management personnel, detailing inter alia the procedure for director appointment and remuneration including the criteria for determining qualification.

The policy ensures that (a) the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract , retain , and motivate the directors of the quality require to run the company successfully ; (b) relationship of remuneration to the performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and (c) remuneration to directors and key managerial personnel and senior management involves a balance fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the company and its goal. The policy has been approved by the nomination and remuneration committee and the board.

GENERAL DISCLOSURE:

Your Directors state that the Company has made disclosures in this report for the items prescribed in section 134[3] of the Act read with Rule 8[3] of The Companies [Accounts] Rules, 2014 to the extent the transactions took place on those items during the year. There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and the date of this report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:-

Your Directors place on record their sincere appreciation of the co-operation and assistance extended by the bankers of the Company. They also place on record their appreciation of the devoted services rendered by the Executives, Staff Members and Workers of the Company.

The Director concludes this Report by placing on record their gratitude to all shareholders, bankers and Govt. authorities for their continued support.