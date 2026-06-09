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Sawaca Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

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0.35
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:24:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

57.21

11.44

11.44

10.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.82

1.77

1.47

2.37

Net Worth

58.03

13.21

12.91

12.77

Minority Interest

Debt

2.68

0.68

0.25

0.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

60.71

13.89

13.16

13.09

Fixed Assets

0.92

0.17

0.25

0.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.23

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.1

0.11

0.01

Networking Capital

54.25

13.5

12.69

12.69

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

15.35

0.36

0.85

2.98

Debtor Days

371.43

Other Current Assets

47.87

14.02

13.05

12.49

Sundry Creditors

-8.44

-0.66

-1.03

-2.55

Creditor Days

317.83

Other Current Liabilities

-0.53

-0.22

-0.18

-0.23

Cash

0.22

0.12

0.12

0.05

Total Assets

60.71

13.89

13.17

13.09

Sawaca Business : related Articles

No Record Found

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