Sawaca Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
57.21
11.44
11.44
10.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.82
1.77
1.47
2.37
Net Worth
58.03
13.21
12.91
12.77
Minority Interest
Debt
2.68
0.68
0.25
0.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
60.71
13.89
13.16
13.09
Fixed Assets
0.92
0.17
0.25
0.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.23
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.1
0.11
0.01
Networking Capital
54.25
13.5
12.69
12.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
15.35
0.36
0.85
2.98
Debtor Days
371.43
Other Current Assets
47.87
14.02
13.05
12.49
Sundry Creditors
-8.44
-0.66
-1.03
-2.55
Creditor Days
317.83
Other Current Liabilities
-0.53
-0.22
-0.18
-0.23
Cash
0.22
0.12
0.12
0.05
Total Assets
60.71
13.89
13.17
13.09
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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